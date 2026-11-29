After over seven months on the sidelines, Patrick Agyemang made his long-awaited return to the pitch. The 26-year-old striker featured for 28 minutes off the bench in Derby County’s scoreless draw with Watford on Saturday in EFL Championship play.

It was a non-contact, seemingly fluke Achilles tendon tear back in April that saw Agyemang stretchered off the pitch during Derby County’s clash with Stoke City, a serious injury that not only ended his club season, but also ruled him out of the U.S. men’s national team’s World Cup roster.

It was a devastating blow for the 6'4" American, who had broken into the national team in 2025 and started all six Gold Cup matches that summer. He was in serious contention for a tournament spot, especially after he scored for the Stars and Stripes just the week prior during the March international window. Agyemang was enjoying the best soccer of his career, up to 10 goals and three assists for Derby after 33 league starts and six goals in 13 appearances at the international level.

“When the injury happens, everything just comes to a sudden stop,” Agyemang recounted to CBS Sports last week. “And at that point, I have no control over anything. That was tough for me.”

Agyemang knew his World Cup dreams were over. | Mike Egerton/PA Images/Getty Images

“What made it particularly difficult at the beginning was that I was also recovering from a groin injury, which I had been dealing with throughout the season,” he added. “By the time March or April came around, I was probably feeling the best I’d felt all season. I was able to play my game more and more, and I was really starting to enjoy playing again.

“Then, obviously, the Achilles injury happened. When something like that happens, you go into a bit of a dark place because everything suddenly comes to a standstill.”

Agyemang rehabbed throughout the summer and fall with Derby, rejoining team training in October before playing in a closed-doors match against Everton on Nov. 12. He returned to competitive match play this weekend.

“For me, such a bad injury it was, I just told myself, ‘Pat, you just have to bounce back from this. There is so much to come in this journey. You can’t let this one moment be the catalyst of a downfall,’” Agyemang said.

Although it will take Agyemang some time to regain his former dominance, he is already on his way, and that spells trouble for every other American striker in the USMNT player pool.

USMNT Striker Battle Heats Up

Julian Hall has staked his claim to a starting position. | JC Ruiz/Getty Images

Whoever replaces Mauricio Pochettino at the helm of the USMNT will be met with a most-welcome problem: who to start at striker. It is perhaps the deepest position in the federation’s player pool and only deepens upon the return of Agyemang.

Folarin Balogun was the World Cup hero this summer, endearing himself to the American fans after scoring three times in four matches; however, his once-guaranteed starting position has recently been snatched up by 18-year-old Julian Hall. The teenage striker, who earned his senior debut in September, is now up to five goals in his first six caps, a simply historic output that demoted Balogun to a second half reinforcement.

Waiting in the wings, of course, is Ricardo Pepi, who excelled as Balogun’s backup this summer and even made two starts in the group stage. Similarly, 19-year-old Justin Ellis is waiting for another chance to shine. He made his debut at the same time as Hall and recorded two goals during the September-October window, including the game-winner against Canada on Oct. 6

Coventry City’s Haji Wright also cannot be forgotten. He was tapped to be the third-string striker this summer after scoring a whopping 17 goals in the EFL Championship last season. He has missed all of Coventry’s return to the Premier League, though, suffering a “very serious” quad injury in preseason that has sidelined him for the past three months. Although he is back to certain training drills with the team, he is still a few weeks away from competitive action.

The USMNT regroups next month for a friendly against Jamaica to close out the year. While that may be too soon for Agyemang to earn a call up to the international stage, his inevitable return to red, white and blue will be highly anticipated.