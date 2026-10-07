USC Receiver Tanook Hines Unbothered by Penn State's Secondary

The No. 19 USC Trojans will have their work cut out for them in their second road of the season against Penn State on Oct. 10 at 4:30 p.m. PT. Beaver Stadium will be bringing the energy as it will be their infamous White Out environment. The Nittany Lions also have one of the best defenses – led by former USC defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn – in the conference, but sophomore receiver Tanook Hines doesn’t seem to be phased.

Following practice on Oct. 6, Hines was asked about Penn State’s secondary. The second-year wideout just shrugged off his upcoming opponent.

Facing Penn State's Defense and Crowd

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) runs the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Not much,” Hines said of what stood out to him about the unit. “Probably just the stadium.”

Although Hines remains unconcerned, Penn State’s defense is currently No. 22 in the nation in yards per game (292.8), No. 16 in points per game (16.0), No. 1 in yards per pass (4.7) and No. 2 in passing yards per game (119.6). The secondary has three interceptions and nine pass breakups – four coming from cornerback Audavion Collins.

Daryus Dixon – 10 total tackles and an interception – is the other starting corner who could be a potential problem for the Trojans’ receiving corps. Nickelback Zion Tracy – 14 total tackles, two pass breakups – is probably the best player as he can be plugged in anywhere in the secondary. His size and wingspan also make him a tough matchup – 5-11, 184 pounds and a 6-to-7 foot wingspan.

Hines did give credit to the Penn State crowd. During “White Out” games, visiting offenses have had communication problems, leading to false starts, delay of games and other penalties or errors.

“I'd say it's pretty loud out there. So like communication gotta be on point,” Hines said.

Coming Back From Injury

Oct 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) scores a touchdown against Washington Huskies cornerback Dylan Robinson (6) during the third quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Hooper-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Heading into the 2026 season, Hines was the lone starting returner in the wide receiver room. Having played with Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane, he was expected to step up for Jayden Maiava in their absence. Then in the spring, Hines underwent a procedure for an undisclosed injury.

The sophomore ended up missing Week 0 and had a slow transition back into the offense, bringing in zero to three receptions through four games. Then in Week 5 versus Washington, Hines arrived with five receptions for 51 yards and a touchdown. He will be entering Week with a total of 11 receptions for 113 yards and three touchdowns.

“I already feel my best right now,” Hines said about his health.

Jayden Maiava and a Rotaing Cast of Receivers

Oct 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) looks to pass the ball against the Washington Huskies during the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Hooper-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Besides Hines, NC State transfer Terrell Anderson also dealt with an undisclosed injury and has had a slow start since returning in Week 3. Then freshman Trent Mosley – who has become Maiava’s No. 1 target – has missed three consecutive games due knee injury.

In their absence freshman Kayden Dixon-Wyatt has stepped up. Fellow freshmen Tron Baker and Ethan “Boobie” Feaster have also contributed. Redshirt-sophomores Corey Simms – who will miss the remainder of the season due to a knee injury – and Zacharyus Williams have been key in big, dynamic plays.

“Yeah, he's just coming to us every single day, just making us better,” Hines said about the senior quarterback.

Despite having a rotating group of pass catchers, Maiava has thrown for 1,744 yards (No. 2 in the nation), 68.6 completion-percentage, 15 touchdowns (tied for third), only three interceptions and a quarterback-rating of 82.8 (No. 13).

Connecting to the Freshmen Receivers

Sep 19, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) fights for yards against Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Kevyn Humes (4) during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Their personality. I feel like it's already feel like its NFL ready...Feel like they’ve already been in college as soon as they got on campus,” Hines said about the freshmen receivers.

Dixon-Wyatt is leading the receiving corps with with 25 receptions for 372 yards and three touchdowns. Mosley is third with 13 receptions for 255 yards and four scores. Baker has eight receptions for 111 yards and touchdown while Feaster has seven receptions for 67 yards.

“For sure, way easier,” Hines said about how his starting-freshman experience helps his connect to the young guys. “Just like IQ for the game, they sort of already had it in their bag. So like, some little things I can give to them.”

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