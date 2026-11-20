The USC Trojans have never beaten the Maryland Terrapins. That could all change on Saturday, as the No. 18 Trojans will host the Terrapins for their Senior Day matchup at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

After their 27-13 loss to the No. 8 Indiana Hoosiers in Bloomington, the Trojans are now 7-3 overall and have no path to reach the Big Ten championship game in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Dec. 5. The Trojans' chances of reaching the College Football Playoff are likely out the window as well.

Oct 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts after the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That won’t stop the Trojans from finishing strong with wins over the Terrapins and the undefeated No. 4 UCLA Bruins, however. The Trojans' first focus will be on the Terrapins on Saturday at the Coliseum.

Wednesday’s availability report offered early clues about which Trojans could play in Saturday’s regular-season home finale against the Terrapins. The main concern was on offense, as wide receiver Zacharyus Williams and tight end Mark Bowman were listed as questionable. Freshman wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, who has put together a strong first year with the Trojans, was listed as probable.

Here’s a look at the Trojans' second availability report ahead of Saturday’s matchup against Maryland, which provided several key changes. Trojans wide receiver Zacharyus Williams and tight end Bowman have been upgraded to probable. Linebacker GianCarlo Rufo has also been downgraded to doubtful.

USC Trojans Injury Report vs. Maryland Terrapins

Out

WR Terrell Anderson

WR Corey Simms

S Kendarius Reddick

S Trestin Castro

LB Taylor “Taybo” Johnson

OL Kilian O’Connor

OL Hayden Treter

Doubtful

LB GianCarlo Rufo

Questionable

DE Braylan Shelby

Probable

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

WR Zacharyus Williams

WR Kayden Dixon-Wyatt

TE Mark Bowman

CB RJ Sermons

USC Trojans vs. Maryland Terrapins Betting Odds, Preview

Nov 14, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans tight end Mark Bowman (19) runs after a catch with Indiana Hoosiers defensive back A.J. Harris (4) defending during the first quarter at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trojans return to Los Angeles after their loss to the Hoosiers as 17.5-point favorites to beat the Terrapins, according to current DraftKings Sportsbook betting odds. The last time the Trojans and Terrapins faced off was in 2024, USC’s first season in the Big Ten Conference.

In that game, the Terrapins upset the Trojans 29-28 in College Park in what was the only ever meeting between USC and Maryland. Now, the Trojans get the opportunity for redemption on their home turf. Despite the Terrapins' recent success since firing Mike Locksley, USC should beat Maryland by making enough explosive plays on offense and continuing to play strong defense under first-year defensive coordinator Gary Patterson.

Since taking over as interim coach, Aazaar Abdul-Rahim has led the Terrapins to a 2-1 record, including wins over the Purdue Boilermakers and the Wisconsin Badgers. The Terrapins enter the Coliseum with their bowl hopes still alive, posting a 4-6 overall record and 2-5 in Big Ten play.

Nov 14, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) makes a throw against the Indiana Hoosiers during the second quarter at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With their bowl hopes on the line, expect the Terrapins to compete before USC quarterback Jayden Maiava and the Trojans' offense take over to win by a double-digit margin. Maiava looks to return to consistency after his struggles in the loss to the Hoosiers, where he threw for 311 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions on 26 of 42 passes.

Since the loss, Maiava has reflected on his performance against the Hoosiers as a learning experience and is poised to finish the year strong, leading the Trojans to wins over the Terrapins and Bruins.

“I just love to compete. Just being a competitor, naturally, just kind of being hard on myself is kind of second nature,” Maiava said about his self-critical mindset. “Kind of happens regardless of whether I think about it or not. I think being able to improve off of it and be able to flush it and move on to the next.”

Through ten games this season, Maiava leads the Big Ten in passing with 2,835 yards, 21 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. Being the Big Ten’s passing leader was an honor Maiava held last year, and with two games remaining, the Trojans signal-caller has a strong chance to hold it again.

USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks the sideline during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. Ohio State lost 30-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Trojans and Terrapins will kick off at the Coliseum at 3:15 p.m. PT, with the game broadcast on the Big Ten Network. The Trojans have lost one game at the Coliseum over the last two seasons, as they've been hard to beat at home under coach Lincoln Riley.

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