USC Trojans Targeting Four-Star Recruit in Oregon Ducks' Backyard

On Aug. 30, USC extended an offer to 2028 four-star tight end Presley DeLance, and the recruit announced the news on his social media page. The junior shows dynamic speed, sharp routes and sports a big frame that is perfect for Lincoln Riley’s style of offense, but there is one problem: prying him away from his home state of Oregon.

DeLance received an offer from the Oregon Ducks back in May and met with Dan Lanning and the rest of the Ducks’ staff in June, per Lance’s socials and On3/Rivals’ visiting center. DeLance has scheduled a game day visit as well – Sept. 5 when the Ducks host the Boise State Broncos. Oregon is the projected frontrunner so USC will have to get aggressive fast if they want to secure his talent.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, right, and USC head coach Lincoln Riley shake hands postgame as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Presley DeLance: Four-Star Tight End, Wide Receiver

DeLance is entering his junior year at 6-4, 230 pounds. As for national rankings, 247Sports has DeLance ranked No. 4 at his position, On3/Rivals has him at No. 19 and ESPN lists him at No. 9. All three outlets have the pass catcher as the No. 1 recruit out of Oregon. Although DeLance is listed as a tight end, he gets a lot of looks as a X-receiver. He also sees some action on the defensive side of the ball.

The four-star recruit made his varsity debut last year, appearing in three games with two receptions for 47 yards, per MaxPreps. DeLance primarily played on the junior varsity team.

As for this season, Lake Oswego played their first game on Aug. 28. DeLance finished the contest with four receptions, 70 yards, a touchdown, three finished blocks, a tackle for loss and a pass deflection, per his Hudl page.

On paper DeLances’ physique sounds like a go-up-and-get it type of pass catcher but he's quite the opposite. Crisp cuts and break downs, excellent after the catch, fast off the line, speed to outrun defensive backs, reliable hands and solid body control. Can run the full route tree – downfield or sideline passes are his bread and butter – hard to tackle and will fight for extra yards.

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley during the game against the San Jose State Spartans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Outlook on USC Trojans’ 2028 Recruiting Cycle

After extending an offer to DeLance, the Trojans have eight tight end offerees in the 2028 recruiting cycle, per 247Sports and On3/Rivals:

Four-star Tytan McNeal

Four-star Ridge Janes

Four-star Xevien Brinson

Three-star Theo Schott

Three-star Jaylin Smalls

Three-star Mike Taylor

Three-star Bennett Conyers

Santa Margarita (Calif.) 2028 running back Jaion "Duce" Smith | Kendell Hollowell @Khollowell_

Smalls, along with a number of USC’s 2027 commits, were in attendance for the season opener versus San José State. 2028 five-star cornerback Keaton Fields also attended, making it his first campus visit. Fields is a top priority for cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed. Four-star safety Chauncey Washington II was invited as well. Four-star safety Jalen Fowers, who has visited Southern Cal multiple times, and four-star defensive back Derrick Coleman are slated for two game day visits as well.

Four-star defensive back Jordan Hicks, four-star athlete Zion Anderson and four-star linebacker Allen “Cinco” Kennett V expected to visit again during the fall. Three-star running back Jaion Smith, who named the Trojans as his top choice, was also listed as a visitor for Week 0. Three-star quarterback Trey Wright remains the lone commit for USC in the class 2028.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.