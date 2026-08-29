Four-Star Tight End Presley Delance Announces Fall Recruiting Visits

The Oregon Ducks’ non-conference home slate will serve not just as a way to set the tone for the 2026 season but also to host top recruiting targets.

In-state four-star tight end in the 2028 recruiting class, Presley Delance, announced his fall game-day visit schedule, with the Eugene program earning a visit.

Tight End Presley Delance’s Recruitment

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks toward the scoreboard in the first half as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Delance listed Oregon, the Washington Huskies, Auburn Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Wisconsin Badgers, Michigan Wolverines, Utah Utes and Texas A&M Aggies as his fall visits, per Rivals’ Brandon Huffman.

For his visit to Eugene, he’s set to watch the Ducks’ season opener against the Boise State Broncos on Sept. 5, which will also be his first fall visit.

According to the Rivals Prediction Machine, the Ducks led in chances of landing Delance at 36 percent, with Florida trailing at 31.5 percent. In addition to being the home-state program, Oregon has the advantage of having a 2027 commitment from three-star edge rusher Josh Christensen, who is Delance’s teammate at Lake Oswego.

Delance is ranked as high as the No. 85 overall recruit and No. 4 tight end by 247Sports, and is the consensus top player in Oregon in the 2028 class.

Oregon Recruiting

Former Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert works out for pro scouts during Pro Day at the Moshofsky Center in 2020. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Coach Dan Lanning earned commitments from the top-four recruits in the state of Oregon in the 2027 cycle, according to Rivals. Four-star cornerback and legacy recruit Josiah Molden committed to the Ducks, as well as three-star recruits Malachi Garlington, George VanSandt and Christensen.

Notably, in-state stars on the Ducks over the years have included quarterback Justin Herbert and tight end Patrick Herbert, and recently, 2025 backup quarterback Brock Thomas and placekicker Gage Hurych.

Oregon Ducks’ Tight End Development

Oregon Ducks tight end Terrance Ferguson picks up yards as the Ducks host the Spartans Friday, Oct. 4, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Ducks can also use their recent examples of tight end development in the Lanning era to their advantage when recruiting Delance. Terrance Ferguson improved his production each season at Oregon, finishing with a career-high 43 receptions for 591 yards and three touchdowns in 2024.

Ferguson then went in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, where he’s since experienced success at the professional level with the Los Angeles Rams. Kenyon Sadiq followed Ferguson in the Oregon tight end-to-NFL draft pick pipeline.

Sadiq backed up Ferguson and Patrick Herbert in his first two seasons before developing into the Ducks’ top tight end and a first-round draft pick. Sadiq’s junior season included 51 receptions for 560 yards and eight touchdowns.

Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson celebrates a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Current tight end Jamari Johnson wasn’t an Oregon high school commit, instead transferring ahead of the 2025 season. He backed up Sadiq last season, still recording 32 receptions for 510 yards and three touchdowns. Johnson is expected to be the Ducks’ top tight end in 2026, with many mock drafts predicting him to be another first-round selection in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Other top tight ends have put their trust in Lanning’s system and development by committing to Oregon in recent cycles, including 2026 five-star Kendre Harrison and 2027 four-star Anthony Cartwright III. If Delance decides to go the in-state route for college, the Ducks aren’t a bad bet when it comes to producing pro players at his position.

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