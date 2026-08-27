USC Trojans Hosting Elite List of Recruits With New Football Facility

USC is set to host an impressive list of recruits and 2027 commits for its season opener against San José State on Saturday, Aug. 29.

The Trojans opened the brand-new innovative Bloom Football Performance Center earlier in August, and their visitors over the weekend will get an in-depth look at the programs investment into its players before the game.

Star-Studded List of Recruits in Season Opener

Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

USC will host a number of commits from its 2027 class in five-star athlete Honor Fa’alave-Johnson, four-star receivers Quentin Hale and Roye Oliver, four-star offensive tackle Drew Fielder, four-star safety Gavin Williams, four-star cornerback Danny Lang, three-star defensive lineman Isaia Vandermade and three-star linebacker Josiah Poyer.

The 2026 class were frequent visitors on game days last fall. They took the opportunity to grow closer as a class, get accustomed to life on campus and begin incorporating themselves in the program. The 2027 class is following suit.

Oliver, an Arizona native, is the only commit that is not from Southern California that will be attendance over the weekend. He will be joined by his Hamilton (Ariz.) teammates, 2028 five-star cornerback Keaton Fields and his brother, 2029 receiver Roman Oliver. The older Oliver was originally a five-star recruit in the 2028 class before reclassifying in May.

Fields will get his first look at USC. Although its first visit to campus, the Trojans, specifically cornerback coach Trovon Reed, have been aggressive in their pursuit of Fields, making it clear that he’s a priority target for him. Fields is one of many top targets in the 2028 class that will be in-attendance.

Palos Verdes (Calif.) four-star safety Jalen Flowers visited campus at least five times at the beginning of the year. The two-way star is taking the first of two game day visits to Southern Cal this weekend. Serra (Calif.) four-star defensive back Derrick Coleman also has two visits locked in for this fall.

Sep 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts in the second half against the Rice Owls at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Mission Viejo (Calif.) four-star defensive back Jordan Hicks, Long Beach Poly (Calif.) four-star athlete Zion Anderson and Servite (Calif.) four-star linebacker Allen “Cinco” Kennett V are making their fourth visit to USC this calendar year. Each visited twice in the spring and worked out over the summer, except Anderson, who attended the invite-only camp in June but did not workout as he recovered from an injury.

Orange Lutheran (Calif.) four-star safety Chauncey Washington II picked up an offer from USC after the workout. His father played running back for the Trojans in the 2000s. Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) four-star tight end Jaylin Smalls also picked up an offer that day and is USC’s top target at his position in the 2028 class, as did Santa Margarita three-star running Jaion "Duce" Smith. All three are on the visitor list.

Frisco (Texas) Lone Star quarterback and USC commit Trey Wright is making the trip to the Coliseum this weekend and will undoubtedly, along with the 2027 commits, start to make a push for a talented group of prospects to join him in Los Angeles. Wright became the first commit in the 2028 class this month.

Notable Underclassman on Visitor List

St. John Bosco (Calif.) 2029 athlete Kingston Fatu | USC Trojans on SI

St. John Bosco (Calif.) 2029 safety Kingston Fatu will return to USC on Saturday. His cousin is Fa’alave-Johnson. Eastvale (Calif.) 2029 cornerback Xavier Marshall and Mission Viejo 2029 cornerback and UCLA commit Kiingbaraka Kizee are two more local defensive backs making the trip and University City (Calif.) 2029 receiver DJ Ferguson is also set to attend.

Santa Margarita 2030 defensive end KJ Herndon already has an extensive offer sheet, including one from USC. He is also on the visitor list.

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