USC Linebacker Deven Bryant Pulls Back the Curtain on Hidden Side of Gary Patterson

The USC Trojans put together a fierce defensive display against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the 39-0 shutout.

Turns out that was spearheaded by rare "ferocious" energy from new defensive coordinator Gary Patterson. Which linebacker Deven Bryant described in his media session with reporters on Sept. 9.

USC Trojans defensive coordinator Gary Patterson | USC Trojans on SI

Here's everything the linebacker and former Washington Huskies star said before the Trojans square off against Louisiana for a late Sept. 12 showdown inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Deven Bryant on Gary Patterson's Energy on Sidelines

"He's a ferocious guy. He's trying to make sure everyone gets the call and everyone's looking at him."

"And he's making sure we're all on the same page and getting the call. So we can go out and execute the play."

How He and USC's Linebackers Take the Heated Coaching

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; The Southern California Trojans USC logo at midfield at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This also includes getting coaching from linebackers Mike Ekeler.

"You just got to keep a level head. And kind of be in the moment."

"Just take deep breaths, and focus on your job. Plus what you're supposed to do and not let the moment get to you."

Shifting Focus Toward a Dual-Threat Louisiana Quarterback

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans linebacker Jadyn Walker (15) tackles Fresno State Bulldogs quarterback Jayden Mandal (7) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I think you just have to play your keys."

"Ultimately, you've got to know where your fit is. And know where you're supposed to be."

"Plus make sure everyone is doing their 'one-eleventh,' and surround to the ball plus score [on defense]."

Deven Bryant on Returning Home Following Transfer

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs quarterback Jayden Mandal (7) throws the ball against Southern California Trojans cornerback Alex Graham (7) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"It's been great. You know, a lot of family have been able to come to my games."

"Guys I also know who have been around the area have come to see me play. Now they don't have to go out of state just to watch me play."

"So it's been great being back at home and being close to them."

Deven Bryant on Trusting the USC Defense More

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs quarterback Jayden Mandal (7) is tackled for a safety by Southern California Trojans cornerback Alex Graham (7) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I think buying in and knowing what your boys are going to do with their 'one-eleventh' each play [is big]."

"So I would say making sure everybody's on the same page and getting the call. Plus making sure we're all doing the right things on the play."

Deven Bryant on Impact of Nickel Defenders

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans cornerback Alex Graham (27) safety Christian Pierce (24) cornerback Decarlos Nicholson (17) and safety Kennedy Urlacher (28) celebrate after Iowa Hawkeyes turn the ball over on fourth down during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"It's pretty cool to see them do their thing and also good to see they're doing all the right things and making plays for us."

"[Them] making big plays for us is huge for us. It brings a lot of juice and energy for the guys on the defense and we all feed off of each other's game."

Deven Bryant Diving Into Impact of Luke Wafle, Defensive Line

USC Trojans freshman defensive end Luke Wafle | USC Trojans freshman defensive end Luke Wafle

"Those guys on the whole defensive line do a great job and making sure they're in the right position to make plays. It helps us linebackers move freely."

"We're on the attack. You know, we've got something to prove this year."

"Towards the end of fall camp, we started to see more guys bought in and in the summer, we had meetings with GP [Patterson] and just walking through things on the field. I think collectively that brought us all together. We just bought in to what he's teaching us."

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