Three USC Freshmen Determined To Make An Impact For Trojans This Season

Looking to reach the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history this season, the USC Trojans are set to rely on more than just their key returners and transfer portal additions to accomplish that goal.

Arriving in Los Angeles this fall is the No. 1-ranked 2026 recruiting class, which features several talented recruits who look to make an immediate impact for the Trojans. With the Trojans' home opener on the horizon, ESPN recently listed the 51 freshmen who are poised to make an impact during the 2026 college football season.

Jul 28, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; USC Football head coach Lincoln Riley speaks during Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Three Trojan freshmen were named to the list, including Edge rusher Luke Wafle, offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe, and tight end Mark Bowman. Ahead of the Trojans' season opener at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum against the San Jose State Spartans, here’s a breakdown of the impact that Wafle, Pepe, and Bowman will have this season for the Trojans.

Luke Wafle, Defensive End

USC Trojans freshman defensive end Luke Wafle | USC Trojans freshman defensive end Luke Wafle

The Trojans' defense is looking to take a step in the right direction in their first season under new defensive coordinator Gary Patterson. The performance of the Trojans' defense throughout the season, especially in their biggest Big Ten games, could be the difference in whether USC finally breaks through in year five under coach Lincoln Riley and makes the CFP or falls short yet again, leaving their fans disappointed.

With so much at stake for the Trojans' defense, Edge rusher Luke Wafle looks to make an impact. Wafle is rated a five-star recruit and No. 7 overall player nationally, per 247Sports. The 6-foot-6, 265-pound edge rusher is set to join an experienced group of defensive linemen for the Trojans that includes defensive tackle Jide Abasiri, former Michigan State defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren, and defensive ends Jahkeem Stewart and Kameryn Crawford.

Wafle is more than ready to make an immediate impact for the Trojans' defensive line, and how effective he is from the opening game against San Jose State to the regular season finale against the UCLA Bruins will help USC succeed.

Mark Bowman, Tight End

USC Trojans freshman tight end Mark Bowman | USC Trojans on SI

There is much to be excited about the arrival of five-star tight end commit Mark Bowman from nearby Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California. The 6-foot-4, 245-pound tight end is rated as the No. 42 overall player nationally and No. 2 tight end in the 2026 recruiting class, per 247Sports.

With the loss of Walker Lyons to the BYU Cougars and Lake McRee to the NFL, Bowman will make an immediate impact for the Trojans at tight end alongside Wisconsin Badgers transfer Tucker Ashcraft. The former Badger tight end arrives in Los Angeles after three seasons at Wisconsin, during which he recorded 22 receptions for 178 yards and two touchdowns.

Keenyi Pepe, Offensive Tackle

(#44) Keenyi Pepe, OL, 6'7, 330 pounds, for the white team, Class of 2026, during IMG's Academy Pro Day held at IMG's football field in Bradenton, FL on Thursday, Feb, 27, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Five-star offensive tackle commit Keenyi Pepe arrives in Los Angeles as the top player in the Trojans 2026 recruiting class. Set to be a part of a Trojans offensive line that is one of the most experienced in college football, Pepe could see his role expand following the brutal injury update to Killian O’Connor.

Riley announced on Thursday that O’Connor is set to miss the entire 2026 season with what was described as a “non-contact freak injury.” Pepe is rated as the No. 5 overall player nationally and the No. 1 offensive tackle in the 2026 recruiting class, per 247Sports.

The 6-foot-7, 330-pound offensive tackle out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, will join a Trojans offensive line that features left tackle Elijah Paige, left guard Tobias Raymond, right guard Alani Noa, and right tackle Justin Tauanuu.

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