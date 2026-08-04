USC Tight End Tucker Ashcraft Pulls Back the Curtain Behind Transferring to the Trojans

Following the departure of Walker Lyons to the BYU Cougars and Lake McRee to the NFL, the USC Trojans' tight end room will feature two new players this season. While many Trojan fans are excited about the debut of five-star Mater Dei tight end commit Mark Bowman this season, there is another player at the position who will be worth watching throughout the year.

Alongside Bowman, the Trojans added former Wisconsin Badgers tight end Tucker Ashcraft in the transfer portal this offseason. Ashcraft arrives in Los Angeles following three seasons with the Badgers, in which he totaled 22 receptions for 178 yards and two touchdowns.

Aug 30, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers tight end Tucker Ashcraft (38) during the game against the Western Michigan Broncos at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Ashcraft is a former three-star recruit and was rated as the No. 44 overall tight end in the 2023 recruiting class, per 247Sports. The talent is there for Ashcraft as the 6-foot-5, 260-pound tight end from O’Dea High School in Seattle looks to emerge as the leader of the Trojans' new-look tight end room.

When considering his new schools after entering the transfer portal, Ashcraft ultimately chose the Trojans, committing to USC on Jan. 14. At USC Trojans Media Day on Monday, here’s what Ashcraft said about why he chose the Trojans.

What Tucker Ashcraft Said

“Why not USC. There’s so much to love about this place: education, the history, coach Riley, the offense. I could go on and on. It was a pretty easy choice," Ashcraft said.

With Ashcraft expected to be one of the main targets on the Trojans' offense next season, there are certain areas of his game that he is looking to build on and improve heading into USC's season opener against the San Jose State Spartans on Aug. 29 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

"I'd say my pass-catching ability, route running, getting open, and creating separation. I think I excel as a blocker, and I know I'm confident in that part of my game. I think coach Riley and coach Savage have really helped me and pushed me to help improve my pass-catching game. If that's just fundamentals or schemes, they've really helped a lot," Ashcraft said.

USC Trojans Offensive Returners

Jul 28, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; USC Football head coach Lincoln Riley speaks during Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s easy to see why the Trojans were the team that Ashcraft ultimately chose, as entering their fifth season under coach Lincoln Riley, USC will again have one of the most high-powered offenses in college football.

The Trojans return several stars to their offense as they look to go all in to reach the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history. Headlining those returners is Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava, who in his first season as a starter for USC led the Big Ten in passing, throwing for 3,711 yards, 24 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, and the second-best QBR of 89.9.

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans running back King Miller (30) runs for a touchdown in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At running back, King Miller and Waymond Jordan look to form among the Big Ten’s dominant duos. The former walk-on, Miller, is looking to build on a breakout freshman season. At the same time, Jordan returns following his season-ending ankle injury in the Trojans' 31-13 home win over the Michigan Wolverines last year.

Tanook Hines and NC State Wolfpack transfer Terrell Anderson highlighted a new-look wide receiver room following the departure of Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane to the NFL this offseason. Several other wide receivers arrive as part of the Trojans' No. 1-ranked 2026 recruiting class that look to emerge as stars, including Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, Ethan “Bobbie” Fester, Trent Mosley, and Luc Weaver.

How Will Bowman and Ashcraft Split Reps At Tight End

Oct 7, 2023; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers tight end Tucker Ashcraft (38) celebrates with wide receiver Skyler Bell (11) after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

As for the tight end room that Ashcraft will be a part of. It'll be interesting to see how he splits reps with Bowman, who has a lot of promise to be a future star with the Trojans. Both players, entering the season, have the potential to make an impact on the Trojans' offense, and it’s all come down to which one of them gels with Maiava the most.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.