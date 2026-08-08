Three Areas of USC Trojans Football That Should Be Improved This Fall

The USC Trojans are scheduled to kick off the 2026 college football season on Aug. 29 against the San Jose State Spartans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, and the expectations couldn’t be higher for the Trojans.

Entering coach Lincoln Riley’s fifth season, the Trojans roster, headlined by star quarterback Jayden Maiava, has the talent to make the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.

Jul 28, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; USC Football head coach Lincoln Riley speaks during Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s a milestone that the Trojans have been on the cusp of reaching twice during Riley’s tenure, and many are hopeful that 2026 will be the year they finally break through. With so much on the line for the Trojans in a competitive Big Ten highlighted by top contenders including the Ohio State Buckeyes, Oregon Ducks, and Indiana Hoosiers, here’s a look at the three areas in which USC should improve this season.

USC Trojans Running Game

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans running back King Miller (30) runs for a touchdown in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season, following the injuries to starting running backs Eli Sanders and Waymond Jordan, former walk-on King Miller burst to stardom in the Trojans' 31-13 win over the Michigan Wolverines and led the way for USC’s rushing attack the rest of the season.

Miller finished the season rushing for 972 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 6.2 yards per carry. Now entering this season, Miller looks to take his game to the next level and reach 1,000 rushing yards. Miller won’t be alone, however.

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) runs the ball against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jordan is set to return to full strength following his season-ending ankle injury that he suffered in last year’s matchup against the Wolverines. Before his injury, Jordan got off to a strong start with the Trojans, recording 88 carries for 576 yards and five touchdowns.

Now set to return to the Trojans, Jordan and Miller look to form one of the top running back duos in the Big Ten. Riley's past teams at Oklahoma and USC haven’t been known for their efficient running games. That is something, however, that will change this season.

USC Trojans Rush Defense

Jul 28, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; USC student-athlete Jide Abasiri speaks during Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the past, defensive play has held the Trojans back from reaching the CFP, and among the biggest concerns for USC has been the performance of their rush defense. This struggle was on full display in the Trojans' four losses last season, especially in their 34-24 road defeat to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, in which running back Jeremiyah Love rushed for 228 yards and a touchdown.

Under new defensive coordinator and former TCU Horned Frogs coach Gary Patterson, this is a struggle that the Trojans hope to change this season. Patterson looks to bring a new toughness and physicality to the Trojans' defense, especially their front seven, which has been missing in the last few seasons under Riley.

Key players to watch on the Trojans' front seven throughout the season include defensive tackles Jide Abasiri and Alex VanSumeren, and defensive ends Jahkeem Stewart and Kameryn Crawford.

USC Trojans Offensive Line

Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC offensive lineman Elijah Paige speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trojans' offensive line enters the season with the chance to be one of the best groups in college football as they return nearly everybody from last year’s roster. Key players that return to an experienced Trojans offensive line include left tackle Elijah Paige, offensive guards Tobias Raymond and Alani Noa, and right tackle Justin Tauanuu. Center Killian O’Connor recently suffered a season-ending injury at the start of fall camp, but the Trojans do have some young talent that will have to step up.

One of the top offensive line recruits in the 2026 recruiting class is also set to arrive in Los Angeles this season: Keenyi Pepe. The 6-foot-7, 330-pound offensive tackle out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, is rated as the No. 5 player nationally and the No. 1 offensive tackle in the 2026 recruiting class, per 247Sports.

Given that he’s such a highly rated recruit, Pepe could emerge as a starter for the Trojans as the season progresses. The Trojans were one of the top teams in the country last season when it came to taking care of Maiava, a strength they look to carry into a season where it feels like CFP or bust.

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