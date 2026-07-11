Three Ways Receiver Tanook Hines Can Elevate USC Trojans' Season

The strength of the USC Trojans offense is consistently on the perimeter each season.

Wide receiver is the position that makes coach Lincoln Riley's Air Raid go. Producing Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane as NFL Draft picks serves as recent proof. USC also hit filling the receiver spot hard during the recruiting cycle for 2026, including landing prized four-star local talent Kayden Dixon-Wyatt while luring in Terrell Anderson via North Carolina State.

But USC will be reliant on key returner Tanook Hines, too. More so for these three reasons that can elevate the Trojans to new heights for the 2026 season.

1. Deep Speed Ability

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) runs with the ball during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC landed a wideout who ran a reported 10.45 time in the 100-meter dash on the track back in 2025.

That long speed comes in handy here post-Lemon and Lane. USC, more so quarterback Jayden Maiava, needs a trusted downfield weapon for the 2026 gauntlet.

Hines caught a 51 and 46-yard reception in two of USC's last three games. Riley will need increased explosives from his returning sophomore wideout this fall as Hines now leads a younger wide receiver room.

Expect USC to attack San Jose State with Hines out of the gate on Aug. 29 as a way to set the tone for the rest of the 2026 season.

2. Free Releases at the Line of Scrimmage

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) gestures after a reception against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of course, you can't go deep without winning at the line of scrimmage.

Hines will face his share of press jams at the line, plus potentially see bracket coverage to take away his deep ball capability. Except Hines can counter with free releases at the line of scrimmage.

He developed quick feet during his prep career down in Houston and knows what leverages/shoulders to attack. He's already equipped with enough speed to slip by cornerbacks once he wins the release battle.

There will be teams early on that will play physical with Hines. Count on Fresno State becoming the first one. The Bulldogs bottled multiple air attacks last season with their five-man defensive back scheme, ultimately ranking 16th overall in the nation for total defense last season. Plus, Bulldogs head coach Matt Entz knows Riley's offense well as a 2024 assistant under him at USC.

3. Leadership Arrives Early

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) celebrates scoring a touch down with wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) during the first quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hines enters this season wth two prime chances here: establishing himself as the new No. 1 receiver, then becoming the leading voice inside the wide receivers room.

Lemon and Lane handed USC strong leadership in last year's perimeter room. Even as a sophomore Hines earns a big chance to lead by example, then vocally lead a much younger group of USC receivers.

The room is filled with new intrigue with the newcomers on board, and not just limited to Dixon-Wyatt and Anderson. Another local four-star signing Luc Weaver adds spark in the room as a future possession weapon. Fellow four-star Trent Mosley rises as one more local star who'll draw a following, and potentially compliment Hines as the other deep threat.

The 2026 season is shaping up to become a breakout campaign for Hines, which will get NFL teams looking at him closely next.

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