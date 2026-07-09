USC Receiver Tanook Hines' Key to Success This Fall

USC entered last season with one of college football’s most dynamic receiver duos in Biletnikoff Award winner Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane. But there was a major question as to who would emerge as the No. 3 receiver.

Freshman Tanook Hines arrived on campus last summer and immediately made noise. The former four-star recruit earned a starting job coming out of fall camp and turned in an impressive freshman campaign.

Tanook Hines' Freshman Success

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) runs with the ball during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hines showed flashes early in the season. Against Purdue in week 3, quarterback Jayden Maiava faced a 3rd-and-10 late in the first quarter and lofted a pass where Hines leaped over the defender for a 25-yard gain. The following week against Michigan State, he caught his first career touchdown.

It was a steady progression for Hines in his freshman season. He caught five passes for 61 yards against Notre Dame in mid-October and became a player that Maiava had a tremendous amount of confidence in down the stretch. It all came together in late November against Oregon, where he caught six passes for 141 yards and a touchdown against a very talented Ducks secondary.

And when Lemon and Lane opted out of the bowl game against TCU to prepare for the NFL Draft, Hines stepped into the WR1 role and shined. He caught six passes for 163 yards and there was plenty left on the table with a couple of under thrown passes from Maiava and pass interference calls.

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) gestures after a reception against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"He stepped up and made some really good plays. He was awesome and made some tough, competitive plays down the field," Riley said after the game. "I think he gained a lot of confidence after the Oregon game and kind of the show we put on in that game."

"It was fun to see him rise up in that moment and kind of assume that role. He was pretty unguardable tonight, to be honest. The only times they really guarded him is when they tackled him. He did a great job. He's going to be a hell of player here."

In the final three games of the season, Hines recorded 335 receiving yards. He finished second among Big Ten freshman in receiving yards and first in yards per catch last season. By the end of the year, the Houston native no longer felt like a freshman and heading into his sophomore season, Hines is looking to build upon his late season success.

Stepping Into an Expanded Role

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) runs the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hines missed all of spring practice after undergoing offseason surgery, but with the way last season ended, there are no questions about the rapport between him and Maiava as he steps into the No. 1 wide receiver role on a permanent basis.

That chemistry will be key to Hines' success and USC's as a whole.

Hines was a talented sprinter in high school, posting times of 10.45 in the 100 and 20.71 in the 200. That speed has translated to the football field and gives Maiava an explosive target out wide. The sophomore is the only returning player that has caught more than three passes from Maiava in a live game. He leads a new-look USC receiver room in 2026.

NC State transfer Terrell Anderson was the lone receiver the Trojans added in the portal. Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Boobie Feaster headline the freshmen receivers on the outside. Sophomore Corey Simms returns after seeing action in all 13 games as a key special teams contributor last season. Freshmen Tron Baker, Luc Weaver and Roderick Tezeno add depth.

Zacharyus Williams was limited to five games last season because after a significant upper body injury sidelined him for two and a half months. He is battling freshman Trent Mosley for a starting role in the slot. Redshirt freshman Romero Ison was a four-star recruit in the 2025 class.

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