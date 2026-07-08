USC's Jayden Maiava, Tanook Hines Underrated in Preseason Ranking

The USC Trojans have a chance to have one of the best quarterback-wide receiver combinations in the whole country. Quarterback Jayden Maiava and wide receiver Tanook Hines looks poised to have big seasons for coach Lincoln Riley.

J.D. PicKell of On3 ranked his top 10 quarterback-wide receiver duos in the country. Did he include Maiava and Hines?

J.D. PicKell Leaves Maiava-Hines Combo Out of Top 10

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up before the game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

J.D. PicKell did not rank Maiava and Hines in his top 10 quarterback-wide receiver duos for the 2026 college football season. He did however slate them in as an honorable mention. Here is his complete top 10 list of quarterback-wide receiver duos in the country.

1. Julian Sayin and Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State Buckeyes

2. Darian Mensah and Malachi Toney, Miami Hurricanes

3. Arch Manning and Cam Coleman, Texas Longhorns

4. Dante Moore and Dakorien Moore, Oregon Ducks

5. CJ Carr and Mylan Graham, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

6. Marcel Reed and Mario Graver, Texas A&M Aggies

7. Josh Hoover and Nick Marsh, Indiana Hoosiers

8. Darian Mensah and Cooper Barkate, Miami Hurricanes

9. Sam Leavitt and Trey’Dez Green, LSU Tigers

10. John Mather and Isaiah Sategna, Oklahoma Sooner

Honorable Mention: Jayden Maiava and Tanook Hines, USC Trojans

While Maiava and Hines didn't get completely left off this list, they are out of the top 10, which could be proven wrong based on the recent history with USC coach Lincoln Riley, Maiava, and his wide receiving core.

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) gestures after a reception against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jayden Maiava started all 13 games for USC in 2025. He threw for 3,711 yards with 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. USC finished the season with an overall record of 9-4.

Maiava had some elite targets to throw to including wide receiver Makai Lemon. The 5-11 Lemon hauled in 79 receptions for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns. He was named an Unanimous All-American and was also named the 2025 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner for being the most outsanding wide receiver in the country. Lemon was selected No. 20 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles.

That leaves the door open for another USC wideout to be Maiava's go to target next season. It could very well be Hines. The 6-0 Hines showed promise as a freshman for USC in 2025, hauling in 34 receptions for 561 yards and two touchdowns. As the season went on, him and Maiava got in a better rhytmn. This was encapsulated in the final game of the year in the Alamo Bowl.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA;Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) catches a pass for a touchdown during the game against the Oregon Ducks during the first half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With USC's top weapons out preparing for the NFL Draft, Hines was the star of the show and Maiava's favorite target in the Alamo Bowl. Hines had six receptions for 163 yards. Two games prior to this, Hines had his another great showing for USC on the road against Oregon, catching six passes for 141 yards and a touchdown.

With the two already having some chemistry together, there's a very strong possibility of them gelling and becoming a top 10 quarterback-wide receiver duo in the country next season.

Putting up yards an points has not been an issue for Riley-led USC teams. Will Maiava and Hines grow into a domiant offensive combination in 2026?

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