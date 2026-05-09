One USC Trojans Transfer Already Receiving National Attention
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The USC Trojans reeled in 10 newcomers via the college football transfer portal this offseason.
USC coach Lincoln Riley and the USC front office have become lauded for identifying veteran collegiate talent and adding them to the roster. Including swooping up past power conference talent before molding them into NFL Draft picks.
But one 2026 addition earned the title of most important transfer portal move for USC.
USC Trojans' No. 1 Transfer Portal Move
CBS Sports' Brad Crawford ranked the 26 best portal finds for the 2026 season.
Riley and the Trojans swooped up six who represent the defensive side of the ball. But incoming cornerback Jontez Williams became USC's top transfer move, plus the nation's eighth-best overall addition via the portal.
"The 'plug-and-play' phrase is often overused with portal signings given wide variances of expected impact, but with one year of eligibility remaining after a decorated tenure in the Big 12, Williams nails that definition," Crawford wrote.
Crawford adds that Williams' presence will impact a younger group of incoming Trojans in the defensive backend.
"He'll help co-lead a cornerback room at USC that includes Marcelles Williams, Chasen Johnson and elite true freshman Elbert Hill and provide stability on the outside," Crawford said. "Williams missed much of the 2025 season with a torn ACL, but showed major progress during the spring in his return."
Effect Jontez Williams has Inside USC Cornerbacks Room
College football defensive coordinators demand "sticky coverage" each week.
Williams takes that term to heart, though, in showing that side of him during his Cyclone days. He surrendered only eight passes his side on 15 targets before his injury. And he pulled off the feat facing Air Raid offenses and other pass-happy attacks in the Big 12.
His accolades grow deeper from there. Williams enters the 2026 season having allowed just one touchdown his side since 2024. Plus he bottled opposing wideouts to only 34 yards during 2025 despite his truncated campaign.
It's not the first time Williams earned the label of best transfer addition by USC. He earned the crown back on Feb. 18 by 247Sports, except the outlet called him the nation's No. 2 overall cornerback in the portal.
Williams is Well-Prepared Ahead of Big Ten Play
USC showed its front office smarts by making a run at Williams when one pulls back the curtain on this move.
The Trojans needed whoever was the best available cornerback for these reasons: USC faces a gauntlet of opposing wide receivers this fall during Big Ten play.
Oregon brings Dakorien Moore on Sept. 26 for the conference home opener at Los Angeles Memorial Stadium. Dezmen Roebuck of Washington enters next after Moore, who's fresh off scoring seven touchdowns in his collegiate debut while playing next to the NFL bound Denzel Boston.
But both aren't even the most daunting challengers on the perimeter for USC. National Championship game hero Charlie Becker comes back to Indiana and tangles with the Trojans on Nov. 14. However, Halloween features this scare: Ohio State machine and projected top five draft pick Jeremiah Smith pulls up to L.A.
Williams' arrival indeed is greatly needed. USC lands a cornerback who already encountered NFL-ready wideouts. A healthy Williams will gun for Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year honors, especially if he locks up all these receiving talents in the conference.
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Lorenzo J Reyna is a sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Colorado Buffaloes On SI. He brings nearly two decades of sports writing experience, including coverage of Cal, Stanford, San Jose State and Fresno State for 247Sports. He also wrote about an incoming high school freshman named Jayden Daniels before he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Washington Commanders. Also known as "Zo" to his colleagues, his other writing credits include ClutchPoints, Athlon Sports, Roundtable, the Santa Maria Times and freelanced once for the Los Angeles Times. He enjoys living near a beach, having multiple cups of coffee, and listening to old school R&B/Hip-Hop in his down time.Follow LJ_Reyna