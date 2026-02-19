USC Trojans' Best Transfer Portal Addition Is Clear

The USC Trojans are bringing in 10 players through the transfer portal, but former Iowa State cornerback Jontez Williams could be the biggest addition.

According to 247Sports, Williams is the No. 2 cornerback in the portal and a four-star transfer prospect. He has spent the past three seasons with the Iowa State Cyclones, and with his experience, he can boost USC’s secondary and make an immediate impact on the defense.

Iowa State defensive back Jontez Williams stands for a portrait during Iowa State football media day at Jack Trice Stadium on July 25, 2025, in Ames. | Lily Smith/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Why Jontez Williams is USC’s Biggest Transfer Addition

The USC Trojans are losing cornerback DeCarlos Nicholson from the starting lineup, as he declared for the 2026 NFL Draft. Williams is joining USC with three years of playing experience and can compete for the starting role.

USC's secondary had an up-and-down season, but Nicholson was a bright spot on the defense. He finished the year with 38 total tackles, one sack, and one interception. He spent the past two years with the Trojans, and even played in the Alamo Bowl despite declaring for the NFL Draft. With his departure, the Trojans have to fill his spot, and Williams is a strong candidate to do so.

Jontez Williams stands for a photo during Iowa State Football media day at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. | Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

Through three seasons with the Cyclones, Williams recorded 67 total tackles, 10 passes defended, and five interceptions. His 2025 season was unfortunately cut short, suffering a season-ending knee injury. Williams was on a trajectory for a big year until his injury, allowing eight receptions on 15 targets for 34 yards, and earning an 84.5 coverage grade, per Pro Football Focus.

MORE: Intriguing 4-Star Quarterback Recruit Reveals USC Visit Date

MORE: One Overlooked Matchup on the USC Trojans' Schedule

MORE: Effect of Potential College Football Playoff Expansion on USC-Notre Dame Rivalry

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

While Williams will have to show he can play at the same level as he did before his injury, if he does, the cornerback has the chance to compete for the starting position right away. In addition to his proven talent, Williams brings experience.

Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC head coach Lincoln Riley speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

USC’s secondary will have talented depth in 2026, but many are young and lack experience, such as cornerback RJ Sermons and incoming freshman Elbert Hill. Returning to the team is Cornerback Chasen Johnson, who suffered a season-ending knee injury that limited him to just two games. With that, Williams' experience can help him stand out and improve the defense.

The Trojans also brought in a talented defensive staff this season that can help the secondary. The Trojans hired Gary Patterson as their defensive coordinator, who is bringing in Paul Gonzeles as the next defensive backs coach. Gonzales most recently served as Baylor’s defensive passing game coordinator and cornerbacks coach, but spent several years at TCU with Patterson.

As USC looks to improve the secondary, Williams has the chance to break out and prove to be the program's biggest transfer addition.

USC's Other Top Transfer Addition

The USC Trojans also acquired former NC State wide receiver Terrell Anderson through the portal. He has the potential to be another impactful addition to USC, following the departure of wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane, who both declared for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Oct 15, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches warm ups prior to a game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Between returning receiver Tanook Hines and several incoming recruits, such as four-star Ethan “Boobie” Feaster, USC has young, talented depth at the position. Similar to Williams, Anderson has experience and can translate well into the Trojans offense.

Anderson spent two seasons with NC State before joining the Trojans, recording 39 receptions for 629 yards and five touchdowns in 2025. With USC's strength in developing wide receivers, Anderson could break out in his first year with the Trojans and boost the offense.

The Trojans may have just 10 incoming transfers, but Williams and Anderson are two who can be plugged in and elevate the team.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES