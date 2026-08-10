Two USC Transfers Already Turning Heads at Fall Camp

The USC Trojans are entering their second week of fall camp as they continue to prepare for their Week Zero season opener vs. San Jose State and a 2026 season full of expectations and high hopes.

The Trojans have many advantages heading into the 2026 season. A veteran quarterback in Jayden Maiava, the most returning starters of any FBS program, as well as plenty of young talent as the nation's No. 1 recruiting class joins the Trojans. However, yet another advantage not to be overlooked is the talent coach Lincoln Riley and his staff brought in through the portal.

Jul 28, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; USC Football head coach Lincoln Riley speaks during Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC added 10 transfers to its roster for the 2026 season to give the Trojans immediate experience at several positions. The additions also help bridge the gap between USC's veterans and its top-ranked freshman class.

The transfer class also directly addresses some of USC's biggest issues from last season, particularly along the defensive front. With the Trojans entering the season with College Football Playoff aspirations, the additions could be critical.

"I do feel differently this year in terms of the quality of players, returning starters, the freshmen, some of the transfers that we've added,” said Riley ahead of fall camp at Big Ten Media Days. "I do believe we're more equipped than at any point in the previous few years. That's not a hope or a wish. Those are facts."

Although each transfer was brought in for a specific reason, whether that be adding depth or competing for a starting role, two names have already started to stand out as USC prepares for a season where the expectation is College Football Playoff or bust.

Alex VanSumeren Already Making His Presence Felt on Defense

Perhaps the most obvious name when talking about which transfers are standing out is Michigan State transfer Alex VanSumeren. Although it's VanSumeren's first season with the Trojans, it appears he has already taken on a leadership role in USC's new-look defense.

VanSumeren was one of three student-athletes to represent the Trojans at Big Ten Media Days in Chicago and was the only incoming transfer selected to make the trip alongside Maiava and defensive lineman Jide Abasiri. That decision from Riley made it clear how much the coaching staff already trusts the veteran defensive lineman.

Jul 28, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; USC student-athlete Alex VanSumeren speaks during Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Riley specifically pointed to VanSumeren's experience and leadership when discussing what he can bring to the table.

"Alex VanSumeren [was] one of the guys we identified once he jumped in the portal in terms of not only his experience, but his play style and his leadership capability," Riley said at Big Ten Media Days. “Having a leader or bell cow that has experience and that type of mentality that Alex does is very, very key.”

VanSumeren brings 28 career games and 24 consecutive Big Ten starts from his time at Michigan State, along with 52 total tackles in 2025. His experience is especially valuable for a USC defense that is looking to improve against the run after allowing opposing offenses to average 193.3 rushing yards per game in the Trojans' four losses last season.

But it's not just coaches praising VanSumeren. His leadership is also earning respect from his teammates. Junior defensive end Kameryn Crawford was vocal about his faith in VanSumeren and even pointed to the former Spartan as one of the biggest differences on this year's defense.

“We got a player like Alex VanSumeren,” Crawford said. “He’s a great leader, a great guy who has experience, who knows schemes. Him being in there and everybody else, it brings everybody together, and everybody knows we got the one mindset for us to be the dominant force.”

Michigan State's Alex VanSumeren celebrates after a stop against Penn State during the first quarter on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sophomore defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart echoed that sentiment.

“He got a tough mindset,” Stewart said. “I got that person next to me I really could trust. Alex is one of the ones you really got to pick his brain because he’s gonna give you the game. He knows a lot of football.“

Terrell Anderson Emerging as Key Piece at Wide Receiver

Another transfer already making his presence felt is former NC State wide receiver Terrell Anderson.

As the highest-rated overall transfer prospect in USC's 2026 portal class, Anderson has immediately stepped into a major role on the perimeter and generated consistent buzz throughout practice sessions.

Oct 25, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Terrell Anderson (9) runs with the ball after a catch against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At 6-3 and 204 pounds, Anderson gives Maiava a physical target with the size to win at the catch point and the ability to stretch the field. That could be especially important for a USC offense replacing NFL departures Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane.

Anderson also brings Power Four experience to a wide receiver room that features several highly touted freshmen, including Ethan "Boobie" Feaster, Trent Mosley and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt. Rather than immediately relying on its young receivers for heavy workloads, USC can use Anderson's experience to supplement the high-potential freshmen.

Anderson has also already earned the respect of USC inside receivers coach and pass game coordinator Chad Savage.

"He's an experienced player and adds value to the special teams game. He's a return guy who can help. But he's got opportunities to stretch the field and help you in the quick game," Savage told USC Trojans on SI. "He's a good blocker on the perimeter too. He's got some good traits."

Nov 2, 2024; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Terrell Anderson (80) runs the ball against the Stanford Cardinals during the second half at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

For Maiava, having a veteran target capable of making plays downfield could give the quarterback another reliable option as USC works to replace some of its offensive production from a season ago.

The Trojans will enter the second week of fall camp with plenty of questions still to answer, but VanSumeren and Anderson are already giving USC a glimpse of what its transfer additions can bring.

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