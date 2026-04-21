USC Freshman Tight End Mark Bowman Turning Heads in Spring Practice

The transition from high school to the college ranks can be a lot, even for high-profile five-star recruits.

Talent was never the issue for USC freshman tight end Mark Bowman when spring practice began last month, that flashed from the jump. It was just a matter of settling into a new atmosphere and a new offense.

Sep 30, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley during the game against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Chet Strange-Imagn Images | Chet Strange-Imagn Images

This spring, USC practiced for two weeks with a week off for spring break before another two weeks of practice that wrapped up on April 4. Inside receivers/tight ends coach Chad Savage says the biggest jump for Bowman came after they returned from break.

“We talked about the transition for guys. When they come in, the Y's and the H's, those tight ends, we put a lot on their plate mentally,” Savage said. “Whether they're tight to the core, or a guy that we're flexing out, and he's got the ability to do both, so he's got a lot on his plate. There were times where he was thinking about maybe his alignment or his assignment, but once he could think less and play faster, he was being the Mark Bowman that we know he's capable of being.”

The five-star Mater Dei (Calif.) product is one of the prized recruits in the Trojans No. 1 class this past cycle. Bowman joins a new-look tight end room that lost its top two players at the position from a year ago, which means the local star has an opportunity to step in and be a day one starter.

What Mark Bowman Brings to USC's Offense

USC Trojans freshman tight end Mark Bowman | USC Trojans on SI

It’s no secret Bowman is set to become one of the highest-paid freshmen in all of college football next season. He’s a rare talent with a special blend of size, speed and athleticism. He’s an excellent route runner with strong hands that can create after the catch and stretch the field vertically. Bowman can be used as an offensive chess piece in USC coach Lincoln Riley’s offense. It is why he was highly sought-after by premier programs across the country.

Bowman is a pure football guy. He walked onto the practice field everyday with his mouthpiece already in.

As Savage mentioned, Bowman blossomed the second half of spring practice. The Trojans held a scrimmage inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to conclude its third week of practice, and one source described Bowman as someone that “won the day.”

Southern Cal saw its most productive season from the tight end position under Riley in 2025 and Savage was the reason why. Bowman is the most physically gifted tight end Riley has had at USC and he’s only 18 years old. Continuing to build a rapport with quarterback Jayden Maiava this summer and during fall camp is imperative for his and the offenses immediate success.

Freshman Impact Players on Offense

USC Trojans freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley | USC Trojans freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley

Here’s a fun debate heading into the season, which freshmen finishes the season with the most receptions and receiving yards in 2026?

Another pair of Southern California natives are expected to be key contributors in the fall, including receiver Trent Mosley and Bowman’s high school teammate, receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt. Mosley is someone that could end up starting in the slot. Tron Baker is another local product that generated buzz coming out of the spring.

Four-star Boobie Feaster, the No. 4 receiver, per the 247Sports Composite Rankings, is set to enroll later next month. The Lone Star State native can be a day one impact player.

At running back Deshonne Redeaux was hampered with an injury for a couple of weeks in the spring but when he was on the field, the Oaks Christian (Calif.) product was impressive. He’s an explosive back that is also an effective pass-catcher out of the backfield. Guard Breck Kolojay and offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe are two freshmen to keep an eye on upfront.

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