USC Trojans vs. UCLA Bruins Kickoff Time, TV Channel Adds to Rivalry Anticipation

The USC Trojans have one more nationally-ranked foe left following its 27-13 loss to No. 9 Indiana.

And that massive showdown against No. 4 UCLA received a huge kickoff announcement on the morning of Nov. 16.

When USC at UCLA Will Kickoff

Oct 31, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney on the field before the game against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC won't head to Pasadena until after its Nov. 21 home stand against Maryland. But both the Trojans and rival Bruins now know the kickoff time and network that will be airing this historic rivalry.

The 96th meeting of the Victory Bell Rivalry is set for 12:30 p.m. PT on Nov. 28 inside the Rose Bowl. This time CBS Sports will be airing the action.

That will mean the main team of play-by-play analyst Brad Nessler and color commentator Charles Davis will be calling everything inside the iconic venue. With sideline reporter Jenny Dell roaming the sidelines for CBS.

For USC, it'll mark the third time that the Trojans get to play in front of the CBS cameras. USC previously had its Indiana road game aired on the national network. CBS also aired the Trojans' road game at Piscataway, New Jersey in taking on Rutgers back on Sept. 19. So CBS will now claim three different road games for USC.

Meanwhile, CBS will get a glimpse of the Bruins one more time before this LA showdown takes center stage. The network is set up to air the Bruins' Nov. 21 road contest at Michigan. CBS also showed UCLA's huge upset of Oregon back on Oct. 10. However, Nov. 28 will mark the first time UCLA will have the CBS crew on hand inside the iconic Rose Bowl.

USC and UCLA Moving at Different Speeds

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Nov 14, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart (4) reacts after a play against the Indiana Hoosiers during the fourth quarter at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Between the two LA programs, it's USC facing the most heat.

Coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans sit at 7-3, and now holding an even slimmer chance of making it inside the 12-team College Football Playoff field. Plus the Nov. 14 loss in Bloomington became a major step backward for a team that defeated Ohio State on Halloween, which was No. 2 at the time.

But UCLA is moving at a quite different speed right away under first-year coach Bob Chesney, who came to Westwood via James Madison. Chesney's Bruins have yet to take a loss this season and remain as the Big Ten Conference's last undefeated team left. The fan base is already envisioning a playoff berth or even a trip to Indianapolis on Dec. 5 for the Big Ten Conference Championship game.

Chesney even let it be known in his introductory press conference at UCLA that he doesn't want his Bruins to play second fiddle to USC. He'll soon get his first crack at this rivalry.

Lincoln Riley's Past History Versus UCLA

USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Riley, however, has enjoyed success in this rivalry game.

He owns a current 3-1 overall record against the Bruins, including walloping UCLA last season 29-10 inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Riley even owns an unbeaten mark against UCLA inside the Rose Bowl; leading the 2022 shootout victory 48-45 and then the 2024 win by a score of 19-13. So the USC coach knows how to win in the City of Roses.

But he and USC will need to win this one to silence the critics once again. And they'll have to do it during the afternoon hours on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

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