USC Trojans Update Depth Chart Before Facing the Washington Huskies

The No. 18 USC Trojans depth chart had never witnessed linebacker changes during the 2026 season. That changed on the morning of Oct. 1.

Linebacker Desman Stephens II is sitting out the upcoming Washington game following his one-game suspension after the Oregon game. Stephens was spotted celebrating the targeting hit on Ducks quarterback Dante Moore, ultimately leading to his punishment.

Now, USC has found his one-game replacement before taking on the rival Huskies inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 3.

Who Takes Over at Desman Stephens' USC Linebacker Spot

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II (8) celebrates after tacking Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (not pictured) before he is charged with targeting during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The depth chart now lists veteran linebacker Ta'Mere Robinson as the replacement for Stephens.

Riley and defensive coordinator Gary Patterson will lean into experience here. Robinson managed to win the starter role over prized freshman Talanoa Ili, who earned his snaps against Oregon after the Stephens ejection. Ili remains on the depth chart behind Robinson, moving up slightly with the absence of Stephens.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans linebacker Ta'Mere Robinson (14) reacts against the Oregon Ducks during the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Robinson delivered two solo stops once he stepped in momentarily for Stephens. But USC's defense struggled to bottle the ground game, or even backup quarterback Dylan Raiola.

The latter delivered 289 yards passing and two touchdowns in the 41-27 romp. Oregon also averaged 4.2 yards per carry and racked up 138 yards on the ground.

No doubt Robinson will be needed to change the fortunes of this struggling defense. USC once again has come under fire for the lack of consistent defensive play. Especially in Big Ten play as even Rutgers ran through the Trojans in USC's narrow 42-35 road win.

Determining if Ta'Mere Robinson is Perfect for This Scenario

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola (8) throws a pass against USC Trojans linebacker Ta'Mere Robinson (14) during the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Robinson enters this week six contest with piling 29 total tackles, featuring 20 solo stops. He also has 0.5 sacks for his career. Lastly, he's delivered four tackles only for the 2026 season.

Yet he's feels like a logistical choice to supplant Stephens for one game only when one takes a deeper dive here. Simply because Robinson, compared to Ili, presents more experience in this moment.

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans linebacker Ta'mere Robinson (14) defends against San Jose State Spartans quarterback Luke Weaver (3) in the fourth quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The junior Robinson is currently in his fourth season of playing collegiately. He brings plenty of Big Ten experience into the Coliseum for this contest with the 3-1 Huskies. Robinson got his start with Penn State and then-head coach James Franklin.

The former Nittany Lion delivered a combined 11 solo tackles during his first two seasons there. He also delivered his lone sack with PSU. He knows the Big Ten stage extremely well. Plus he played on the Nittany Lions team that made it to the College Football Playoffs semifinals round before losing to Notre Dame, so he can present experience there to help navigate the Trojans.

Washington Likely Will Test Ta'Mere Robinson

Sep 26, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (1) rushes for a touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the fourth quarter at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Dizon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That means coach Jedd Fisch will send his dual-threat Demon Williams Jr. toward Robinson's side to test him.

Williams rises as the latest dual-threat quarterback USC must prepare for. The Trojans have already struggled against Louisiana's Lunch Winfield and in brief action before his concussion, Oregon's Moore.

Fisch is more than likely going to test USC's linebackers especially when Patterson throws only six defenders in the box for his 4-2-5 scheme. But Williams also will likely attack the short-to-intermediate area throwing wise when Robinson is on the field. How USC's linebackers fare without Stephens becomes widely scrutinized for the Oct. 3 showdown, especially with Robinson out there.

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