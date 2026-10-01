USC Trojans Update Depth Chart Before Facing the Washington Huskies
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The No. 18 USC Trojans depth chart had never witnessed linebacker changes during the 2026 season. That changed on the morning of Oct. 1.
Linebacker Desman Stephens II is sitting out the upcoming Washington game following his one-game suspension after the Oregon game. Stephens was spotted celebrating the targeting hit on Ducks quarterback Dante Moore, ultimately leading to his punishment.
Now, USC has found his one-game replacement before taking on the rival Huskies inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 3.
Who Takes Over at Desman Stephens' USC Linebacker Spot
The depth chart now lists veteran linebacker Ta'Mere Robinson as the replacement for Stephens.
Riley and defensive coordinator Gary Patterson will lean into experience here. Robinson managed to win the starter role over prized freshman Talanoa Ili, who earned his snaps against Oregon after the Stephens ejection. Ili remains on the depth chart behind Robinson, moving up slightly with the absence of Stephens.
Robinson delivered two solo stops once he stepped in momentarily for Stephens. But USC's defense struggled to bottle the ground game, or even backup quarterback Dylan Raiola.
The latter delivered 289 yards passing and two touchdowns in the 41-27 romp. Oregon also averaged 4.2 yards per carry and racked up 138 yards on the ground.
No doubt Robinson will be needed to change the fortunes of this struggling defense. USC once again has come under fire for the lack of consistent defensive play. Especially in Big Ten play as even Rutgers ran through the Trojans in USC's narrow 42-35 road win.
Determining if Ta'Mere Robinson is Perfect for This Scenario
Robinson enters this week six contest with piling 29 total tackles, featuring 20 solo stops. He also has 0.5 sacks for his career. Lastly, he's delivered four tackles only for the 2026 season.
Yet he's feels like a logistical choice to supplant Stephens for one game only when one takes a deeper dive here. Simply because Robinson, compared to Ili, presents more experience in this moment.
The junior Robinson is currently in his fourth season of playing collegiately. He brings plenty of Big Ten experience into the Coliseum for this contest with the 3-1 Huskies. Robinson got his start with Penn State and then-head coach James Franklin.
The former Nittany Lion delivered a combined 11 solo tackles during his first two seasons there. He also delivered his lone sack with PSU. He knows the Big Ten stage extremely well. Plus he played on the Nittany Lions team that made it to the College Football Playoffs semifinals round before losing to Notre Dame, so he can present experience there to help navigate the Trojans.
Washington Likely Will Test Ta'Mere Robinson
That means coach Jedd Fisch will send his dual-threat Demon Williams Jr. toward Robinson's side to test him.
Williams rises as the latest dual-threat quarterback USC must prepare for. The Trojans have already struggled against Louisiana's Lunch Winfield and in brief action before his concussion, Oregon's Moore.
Fisch is more than likely going to test USC's linebackers especially when Patterson throws only six defenders in the box for his 4-2-5 scheme. But Williams also will likely attack the short-to-intermediate area throwing wise when Robinson is on the field. How USC's linebackers fare without Stephens becomes widely scrutinized for the Oct. 3 showdown, especially with Robinson out there.
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Lorenzo J Reyna is a sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Colorado Buffaloes On SI. He brings nearly two decades of sports writing experience, including coverage of Cal, Stanford, San Jose State and Fresno State for 247Sports. He also wrote about an incoming high school freshman named Jayden Daniels before he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Washington Commanders. Also known as "Zo" to his colleagues, his other writing credits include ClutchPoints, Athlon Sports, Roundtable, the Santa Maria Times and freelanced once for the Los Angeles Times. He enjoys living near a beach, having multiple cups of coffee, and listening to old school R&B/Hip-Hop in his down time.Follow LJ_Reyna