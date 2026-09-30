Lincoln Riley Drops New Take on Trojans’ Desman Stephens II Suspension

Coach Lincoln Riley is opening up more about rewatching the most debated hit across college football.

USC Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II received a targeting call after pounding his shoulder into the head of Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore. After the collision, Stephens was seen imitating Oregon's "flock" celebration as Moore was tended to. USC made the decision to suspend Stephens the following day for the Oct. 3 Washington game.

Riley originally claimed he didn't see Stephens celebrating during the Sept. 26 contest won by the Ducks 41-27 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. He also got asked why he invited him back on the sidelines following the controversial hit. Now Riley has offered a new take on the ordeal, which he shared on Sept. 29 with reporters.

Lincoln Riley's New Take on Desman Stephens II Hit

Oregon wide receiver Messiah Hampton shoves off USC linebacker Desman Stephens II after a late hit on Oregon quarterback Dante Moore as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, 2026, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Jen [USC athletic director Jennifer Cohen] and I had some discussions on Sunday morning. We talked about different scenarios."

"And we ultimately agreed upon the decision. Disappointed when I saw that. There's no question about it."

"I didn't see it during the game. Obviously was disappointed with how he handled it.

Lincoln Riley Hopes for More Awareness From Desman Stephens

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore is hit after sliding by USC linebacker Desman Stephens II as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, 2026, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"And I think just for him, it's an awareness optics. Knowing him like I do, do I believe deep down in my heart he was celebrating over an injured player? No. But sometimes I'm not going to attempt to. It's a little difficult to describe to everybody sometimes what it's like in the arena when you haven't been in the arena, as it's highly competitive and emotional."

"I'm disappointed with what he did, and he needs to have more awareness because it was a serious situation. We never want to see anybody go down like that, ever, on any side. We're all humans at the end of the day going hard against one another, but you never want to see that.

"So I'm disappointed in how he handled it. And that's why we made the decision to suspend him for one game."

Lincoln Riley, USC Remains Supportive of Desman Stephens

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II (8) celebrates after tacking Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (not pictured) before he is charged with targeting during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Now that being said, he's a young person who made a mistake."

"I would ask all the people out there who have an opinion on him to consider too that if that was your son, and he made a mistake, how would you handle that? Our job is to educate him on what he didn't do well."

"The consequences are real. But we support him. He's a part of our family, and he's one of ours. I look at him like a son. And even in a situation where he made a mistake, it's a change."

Handling the Media Pressure Following the Hit Fallout and Loss

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning points toward the USC Trojans sideline after quarterback Dante Moore (not pictured) was injured on a tackle and targeting penalty against USC Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II (not pictured) during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"What I would say to that is there are a lot of things to be proud of with this program right now. Those who really look into what's happening here will see and understand that."

"Now, there's people on the outside who don't. And that's part of it, right? USC is one of those lightning rod places. Anytime there's one loss or one thing goes wrong, there's always going to be the sense of 'Oh my God, the sky is falling' on the outside.

"And your ability to deal with that internally, with the players is important and with the staff. Because the way you get better and the way you accomplish things you want is to stay steady in your pursuit."

Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts after a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I think a lot of people are proud of the team we built. A lot of people are proud of how we're recruiting, and a lot are proud of how we busted academic records around here the last five semesters."

"But we want to be better. You guys know my expectations the moment I walked into that door, and that hasn't changed. And that's not going to change. So we're going to put our head down and continue to go to work."

Who's Voiced Their Desire to Become Better After Oregon Loss

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) prepares to throws a pass against the Oregon Ducks during the fourth quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Quite a few. I think this is where the older part of our team and the most experienced part has become super valuable."

"They came in on Sunday with a really good perspective on this. You've got to look at the tape and see the good and the bad. You've got the see the improvement and narrow the focus."

"We had a heck of a workout Sunday and a really good practice today. You've got to try to get emotionally past Saturday, which is hard. Very little sleep and I was most disappointed just because of how hard we fought and the run we got in the fourth quarter."

"We've had a lot of great wins in the Coliseum since I've been here. But that run was electric in the fourth, and to not capitalize on it, it guts you. But my job is when Sunday morning comes around, you've got to get up and lead the charge. We have to turn the page faster than the outside world does. And that's part of the gig."

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