One Jarring Stat Raises Major Concerns About USC Trojans Defense

A big part of USC’s defensive struggles over the past several seasons has been from their inability to create a consistent pass rush.

And in 2026, it has gotten much worse. Through the five games, USC’s starting defensive line of tackles Alex VanSumeren and Jide Abasiri, and ends Luke Wafle and Kameryn Crawford have a combined 1.5 sacks.

Jul 28, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; USC student-athlete Jide Abasiri speaks during Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To put it into perspective, the Trojans backup nickel, Kennedy Urlacher, has more sacks than the entire starting defensive line has with two.

That’s unacceptable.

But it matches the rest of the defense and what the culture has been on that side of the ball under coach Lincoln Riley.

USC understood in the offseason what they needed to build upfront to be more competitive in the Big Ten. The problem is development on defensive line continues to be an issue. And considering the investment they made in that unit, it’s highly discouraging.

USC Needs its Investment to Emerge During Critical Stretch

Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Big Ten Network female sideline reporter Caroline Hendershot interviews Southern California Trojans defensive end Luke Wafle (94) after the game against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wafle doesn’t have a sack, but the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2026 class has been USC’s best defensive player through the first month of the season. That’s not an opinion, it’s a fact.

There’s two ways to look at. Yes, Wafle arrived on campus with a college ready skill set and physically imposing with his 6-foot-6, 260-pound frame. He doesn’t look like a freshman, or have the mindset and move like one either. But it also speaks to the overall lack of development on defense over the years.

Wafle has been an excellent run defender and is drawing double teams and chips as a pass rusher. The New Jersey native has a month of college football under his belt, and the hope is that he continues to ascend and with that, becomes a disruptor off the edge against the pass.

The Trojans need more from defensive end Kameryn Crawford, who is in his third season with the program and was a top 100 recruit in the 2024 class.

For the second straight season, he’s disappeared as a pass rusher against Big Ten competition. Crawford had half a sack in conference play in 2025 and through five games this season, he has half a sack. Crawford has played a ton of football at USC, but his abilities as a pass rusher are nowhere close to where it should be in year three.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans defensive end Kameryn Crawford (1) celebrates with safety Christian Pierce (6) after a defensive play against the Oregon Ducks during the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive line Jide Abasiri was a dominant force the first three games of the season against Group of Five competition. That has also disappeared in Big Ten play.

The potential is still there for Crawford and Abasiri, they have shown flashes, but it needs to be consistent, and it needs to happen now. USC’s defense has a lot of issues. One of which is with the back seven of the defense in coverage.

It's been picked apart the past two games against Rutgers and Oregon with very little resistance. Quarterbacks are sitting in the pocket comfortability. It's a big reason why the Trojans can't get off the field on critical downs. Communication issues can be fixed, but there are still holes. The best way to help them is with an effective pass rush.

Pass rushing isn’t a strength of VanSumeren. That’s not any new information. The Michigan State transfer was brought in to be a stout player in the middle of the defense. But an interior rush is troublesome for quarterbacks.

Help on the Defensive Line Has Arrived

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart (4) celebrates with defensive end Kameryn Crawford (1) after a defensive stop against the Oregon Ducks during the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sophomore Jahkeem Stewart doesn’t factor into that disappointing sack stat. Stewart made his season debut against Oregon in week 4 and picked up where he left off from his Freshman All-American.

He played 36 snaps, some of that was because an injury to VanSumeren, but it means the Trojans are ready to play Stewart without almost no restrictions. Great news because of the attention he commands with him just being on the field and the physical traits he possesses with his 6-foot-5 and 295-pound frame.

Stewart is still listed as questionable on the injury report heading into Saturday night’s matchup against Washington. Lower body injuries are always ones to monitor and considering it's the same foot injury that limited him last season, the Trojans will particularly pay close attention and move in a way that will have Stewart available for the long haul.

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