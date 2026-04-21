Five Best Fits for USC Wide Receiver Makai Lemon in the NFL Draft

USC Trojans star wide receiver Makai Lemon enters the 2026 NFL Draft with the potential to be a star in the NFL. The 2025 Biletnikoff Award winner and unanimous All-American looks to join a group of former USC wide receivers who have succeeded at the highest level in the NFL.

With his talent, Lemon has the opportunity to make an immediate impact on the NFL roster. He could be the final piece to the puzzle that an NFL franchise is looking for to compete for a Super Bowl, or he could be the player that helps turn a team around.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) celebrates after catching a 32-yard touchdown pass against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With Lemon expected to be one of the top prospects taken off the board, potentially early in the first round on Thursday, here are the five best NFL team fits for the USC wide receiver standout.

Los Angeles Rams

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay in the first half during the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Lemon could stay in Los Angeles for his NFL career, allowing Trojan fans to continue watching him in town. The Los Angeles Rams, who own the No. 13 overall pick in the draft, would love to keep Lemon in Southern California as they aim to go all in to reach the Super Bowl at their home stadium for the second time.

Lemon is the type of wide receiver that Rams coach Sean McVay would love to add to his offensive scheme. Lemon’s experience playing in a high-paced offense under coach Lincoln Riley at USC will translate well to the Rams.

The Rams were on the cusp of the Super Bowl last season, as they fell to the Seattle Seahawks 31-27 in the NFC Championship game. The addition of Lemon, alongside wide receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, will help the Rams take the next step in 2026.

Carolina Panthers

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) and wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (15) reacts in the fourth quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

After winning a brutal NFC South last season with an 8-9 overall record, Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young is looking for that top target on offense. Lemon is not only the missing piece Young is looking for, but he could play a massive role in leading the Panthers to a second consecutive NFC South title and potential new heights in the postseason.

The Panthers own the No. 19 overall pick in the draft, and if Lemon falls, he could very well land in Carolina’s lap.

New Orleans Saints

Jan 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) in action against the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The New Orleans Saints finished the 2025 season with momentum, winning four of their last five games. The Saints, with quarterback Tyler Shough, look to ride that momentum into the 2026 season, and Lemon could be a part of it.

Lemon could be the piece that helps a struggling Saints franchise get back to its past playoff glory and win a competitive NFC South. With the Saints owning the No. 8 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, they are in a great spot to draft Lemon.

Baltimore Ravens

Jan 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) drops back to pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

After a heartbreaking end to the 2025 NFL season, the Baltimore Ravens are looking to get back to the postseason. It’s become clear that Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson needs more offensive weapons, especially if Baltimore hopes to re-enter the picture as a Super Bowl contender.

Adding Lemon to their roster could solve those offensive struggles and give Jackson a reliable target in key third-down situations. The Ravens hold the No. 14 overall pick in the draft, one spot behind the Rams, which will make selecting Lemon a challenge.

New York Jets

Mar 31, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The New York Jets enter the 2026 season with the longest active playoff drought in American professional sports, as their last appearance was in 2010. Jets fans are desperate for their franchise to get back to the playoffs after years of losing seasons.

While selecting Lemon with the No. 16 overall pick in the draft won’t turn things around right away for the Jets, it will give New York the offensive weapon at wide receiver that they need in the future.

If selected by the Jets, Lemon will join a wide receiver room that features Garrett Wilson, Adonai Mitchell, and Isaiah Williams. The Jets have talented pieces with the return of former quarterback Geno Smith and with the potential addition of Lemon, New York’s success ultimately comes down to coaching under Aaron Glenn.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.