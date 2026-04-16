Ranking the Top-Five Most NFL-Ready USC Prospects

The USC Trojans have some of the top prospects that will be available in the 2026 NFL Draft. Players from both sides of the ball should expect to hear their names called relatively early during the three-day affair.

Here's a ranking of the Trojans' top five most NFL-ready draft prospects.

1. Wide Receiver Makai Lemon

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) warms up before the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

One of the top prospects available regardless of position in the 2026 NFL Draft, it should come as no surprise that Makai Lemon is USC‘s top-ranked draft prospect. Lemon was the engine behind the Trojans’ offense this past season. He recorded 79 receptions, 1,156 receiving yards, and 11 touchdowns on route to the Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s best wide receiver.

Lemon should be in contention to be one of the top wide receivers selected in this year‘s NFL draft. He should also be one of USC’s highest wide receivers selected in the draft in recent memory.

2. Wide Receiver Ja'Kobi Lane

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California wideout Ja'Kobi Lane (WO27) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Lemon isn’t the only uber-talented wide receiver who is eligible for this year’s NFL draft. The other half of USC’s star wide receiver duo, Ja’Kobi Lane, is also one of the draft’s top wide receiver prospects

Despite scoring only a third of the touchdowns he scored a year ago, Lane still had improved totals in receptions and receiving yards. In 2025, Lane caught 49 receptions for 745 yards and four touchdowns.

Although his production doesn’t scream wide receiver No. 1, his size at 6-4, 200 pounds and intangibles make him a top wide receiver prospect. Lane arguably has the top catch radius among draft prospects and has a case for being the best jump ball catcher as well.

3. Safety Kamari Ramsey

Sep 1, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Aaron Anderson (1) is tackled by Southern California Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey (7) in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The first USC defender on the list, Kamari Ramsey, didn’t have the season many expected him to have in 2025. Although he is a safety, Ramsey played a lot in the nickel position for the Trojans as they dealt with injuries in the secondary.

Thankfully for former USC defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn, Ramsey had the versatility to play nearly every position in the secondary at an extremely high level. That allowed Lynn to make the easy decision to move Ramsey to the nickel spot.

Ramsey could’ve declared for the 2025 NFL Draft, but decided to return to USC for one more season. His decision should pay off as he has the talent to be a Day 2 selection.

4. Safety Bishop Fitzgerald

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California defensive back Bishop Fitzgerald (DB35) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Another USC safety that makes the list is Bishop Fitzgerald. An All-American this past season, Fitzgerald exploded onto the scene with 51 tackles, five interceptions, and three pass deflections.

His production was through the roof during his college career, totaling 148 tackles in three seasons during his time at NC State and USC. Fitzgerald has played a lot of football and has made a lot of plays at high levels of college football. Whether it’s on special teams or on defense, his skills should translate well for an NFL team.

5. Linebacker Eric Gentry

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) is tackled by Southern California Trojans linebacker Eric Gentry (18) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The lone non-skill player that makes the list, Eric Gentry, was a stalwart at linebacker for USC at the beginning of Lincoln Riley’s tenure with the Trojans.

Gentry, an Arizona State transfer, played four seasons with USC and totaled 225 tackles during his career in Los Angeles. This past year, he had a career high of 76 tackles, and added three sacks plus five forced fumbles to go along with it.

His size at linebacker is out of this world. He’s listed at 6-6, 225, which makes him an intriguing piece for NFL defensive coordinators.

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