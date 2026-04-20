10 Burning Questions That Will Be Answered During the 2026 NFL Draft

Just as every NFL draft class is different from the year prior, so too are the storylines that come with it. Last year, hardly a few minutes went by without mention of Shedeur Sanders during his infamous free fall into the fifth round . Most likely, such theater will not take place in Pittsburgh, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be some intriguing storylines to follow throughout the draft.

Here are the top 10 storylines fans should be tuning into at the 2026 NFL draft .

1. Who will pick Ty Simpson? And when?

Ty Simpson is one of the top NFL draft prospects in 2026. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

What does the future hold for Ty Simpson? There has been plenty of discussion about Simpson ahead of the draft, and it seems experts are still torn on whether he’s a first or second-round talent . Behind Fernando Mendoza, Simpson is widely considered to be the best quarterback in the draft class, but will he wind up being a mid-to-late first-round pick? Or will he have to wait until Day 2 to hear his name called? Simpson is among the 16 players who will be in attendance for the draft in Pittsburgh, so cameras will be pointed in his direction throughout the night, which could make things a little awkward if he does end up sliding into the second round.

2. Will Jeremiyah Love crack the top five?

Notre Dame star Jeremiyah Love is expected to be the top running back selected at the 2026 NFL draft | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Many analysts think Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love is the best player in the 2026 draft class. But a lot of organizations have tried to avoid picking a running back in the first round in the past. There hasn’t been a single running back selected in the top five spots since the Giants took Saquon Barkley at No. 2 in 2018. Since then, only two running backs—Ashton Jeanty (’25) and Bijan Robinson (’23)—have been taken inside the top 10.

Love will be an interesting draft case study. There’s no doubt about his talent and upside, but is there a team in the top 10 that would be willing to invest so much into a position often considered to be less valuable than others? Teams picking inside the top 10 who could realistically take a swing at Love include the Giants, Commanders and Chiefs.

3. Will Rueben Bain Jr.’s arm length cause him to fall?

Rueben Bain Jr. is one of the best defensive prospects at the 2026 NFL draft | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Rueben Bain Jr. has the makings of a standout defender in the NFL, except for in one rather significant area: his arm length. Bain’s arms measured at 30 ⅞ inches at the combine, coming in well below the average for NFL edge rushers. Bain’s draft stock took a hit as a result of that measurement, which may see him come off the board a bit later than anticipated. Additionally, a report of a fatal 2024 car crash involving Bain recently resurfaced, though NFL teams have long been aware of that situation, and it doesn’t appear to be impacting his draft stock.

From a talent perspective, Bain may be the best defender in the class. But talent isn’t everything, and the Miami product could have to wait a bit longer to hear his name called if teams have concerns about his arm length or off-field issues.

4. How many trades will there be in the first round?

At last year’s draft, there were four trades involving first-round picks , the most notable being the Jaguars’ aggressive move to acquire the No. 2 pick from the Browns and select Travis Hunter. In 2024, there were five trades involving first-round draft picks. GMs’ phones are constantly ringing in their respective draft war rooms, and we could see a handful of eye-opening trades go down on the opening day of the event.

5. Will A.J. Brown get traded?

A.J. Brown is a potential draft day trade candidate. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

A.J. Brown’s future with the Eagles remains unclear. He’s long been linked to a trade out of Philadelphia, so it’s certainly possible that the team finds a trade partner for him at the draft. If such a move does end up coming to fruition, it would mark the second time in Brown’s career that he was traded at the NFL draft, after he was dealt to the Eagles by the Titans in 2022.

Perhaps a post-June 1 trade is more likely for Brown, which would enable Philly to spread his dead cap hit over two seasons. But things move fast on draft day, and if a team comes with an offer that the Eagles can’t ignore, they may be willing to get the deal done before that June 1 deadline.

6. Who will fall the farthest?

Last year’s draft drama was focused on the jaw-dropping fall of Shedeur Sanders, who was projected as an early first-round pick before ultimately being taken in the fifth round by the Browns—a Day 3 selection. There likely won’t be a player who falls as significantly as Sanders this year, but that doesn’t mean some projected first-round picks won’t have to wait until Day 2 to hear their name called.

Who will get the “Will Levis treatment” in 2026? That remains to be seen, though Ty Simpson is certainly a candidate to follow that unfortunate path if teams aren’t sold on him as a first-round talent.

7. What defensive player will the Jets take at No. 2?

David Bailey is a potential option for the Jets with the No. 2 pick in the draft. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While the No. 1 pick (Fernando Mendoza to the Raiders) appears to be set in stone, the same cannot be said for the second pick. The Jets will be on the clock next, and the team is expected to select an edge rusher after trading Jermaine Johnson to the Titans during the offseason. The most likely candidates for New York are Texas Tech standout David Bailey and Ohio State star Arvell Reese. The Jets have struggled to get after the quarterback in recent seasons, and they have a chance to grab a game-changing pass rusher early in the first round.

8. What late-round quarterback will have the easiest path to seeing the field?

Just because a quarterback is picked early in the draft doesn’t mean they’ll be on the field in Week 1. Mendoza, for example, may end up starting the season on clipboard duty behind Kirk Cousins. Last year’s class of quarterbacks was highlighted by Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders and Jaxson Dart. Ward started Week 1 for the Titans, but Dart and Sanders didn’t get an opportunity until later in the year.

Depending on how this draft shakes out, it’s possible that there won’t be a single rookie quarterback starting for their team in Week 1. If Mendoza starts his career as a backup, that would open the door for a late-round pick, such as Carson Beck, Drew Allar or Garrett Nussmeier, to potentially see the field in an NFL regular-season setting before Mendoza does. Last year, of the 10 quarterbacks selected in the draft, seven made at least one start during their rookie season.

9. What school will have the most players selected overall? In the first round?

Ohio State standouts Caleb Downs and Sonny Styles are potential top 10 picks in the 2026 NFL draft. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ohio State might have the most players picked in the first round, with as many as four players—Arvell Reese, Sonny Styles, Caleb Downs and Carnell Tate—all projected to come off the board inside the top 10. Will they have the most players selected overall, though? Texas A&M led all programs with 13 NFL combine invitees, while Georgia and Penn State also have a high number of players who are likely to be drafted this year.

Last year, Ohio State had 14 players drafted by NFL teams, one shy of the record of 15 set in 2022 by Georgia. Could that record be broken in ’26?

10. Will Howie Roseman have another aggressive, trade-laden draft?

The Eagles have often been aggressive during the NFL draft, not afraid to make trades in order to move up and get their preferred player. In 2024, Philly set a league record by making eight trades at the draft. Since taking over as GM, Roseman has made more than 50 draft-day trades. In the ’26 draft, the Eagles have eight picks, including two third-rounders and two fourth-rounders. That’s plenty of assets for Roseman to work with, not to mention the possibility of dealing future draft capital, too. Just how active Roseman and the Eagles will be on the trade market will be an intriguing storyline at the draft.

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