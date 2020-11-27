USC vs. Colorado Game Cancels

The USC vs. Colorado game has officially been canceled.

Per the Pac-12,

"The Pac-12 today, Nov. 26, issued the following statement regarding the Colorado at USC football game, previously scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 28:

"After consultation with USC, the Pac-12 Conference announced the game involving Colorado at USC scheduled for Saturday, November 28 will not be played. This decision was made under the Pac-12’s football policy due to USC not having the minimum number of scholarship players available for the game at a specific position group as a result of a number of positive football student-athlete COVID-19 cases and resulting isolation of additional football student-athletes under contact tracing protocols. Under Conference policy, the game will be declared a no contest.

Not contesting this game is very disappointing to our student-athletes and our fans. While all of us want to see our football student-athletes on the field competing, our number one priority must continue to be the health and safety of all those connected to Pac-12 football programs."

At this time Sports Illustrated All Trojans does not know the names of the infected athletes on USC's roster. It has been reported by USC that seven players are currently in quarantine. Two with positive COVID-19 results and five in quarantine due to contract tracing protocols. Clay Helton did tell the media this morning as well that some of the starters on USC's roster have been effected by the virus.

USC announced that they would be moving Thursday's practice to a virtual operation, as a precautionary COVID-19 measure after another player was experiencing symptoms of a possible COVID-19 infection. The status of this specific player is still unknown.

[READ: How Will USC Football Players Spend Thanksgiving?]

Here is Clay Helton's official statement:

UPDATE: The Pac-12 has announced that Colorado will now play a non-conference opponent, the San Diego State Aztecs. The game will take place at Folsom Field (Colorado) and air on the Pac-12 Network at 2 PM PST/ 3 PM MT.

[READ: USC Will Conduct Practice Virtually Today]

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com. Follow us on Twitter.