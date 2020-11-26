Breaking: USC Will Conduct Practice Virtually Today

The USC Trojans will conduct practice virtually today (November 26th) as a precautionary COVID-19 measure. One player who remains unnamed is currently being tested by USC medical staff due to symptoms of a possible COVID-19 infection.

On Tuesday, Clay Helton informed the media that one player on USC's roster had tested positive for COVID-19. The player is symptomatic and in quarantine. On Wednesday, USC released an additional statement informing the media that a second player had tested positive for COVID-19 as well. This player is asymptomatic and in quarantine.

USC additionally placed five other athletes in quarantine after they were identified through the contract tracing process as possible carriers of the virus.

USC did receive clearance to practice on Wednesday after testing results came back adequate proving that it would be safe to carry on with in person preparation measures.

Clay Helton did inform the media this morning (Thursday), that some of USC's starting lineup has been affected by this COVID-19 outbreak. When Helton was asked if the outbreak occurred within a specific position group he refrained from giving an answer, to leave a competitive advantage over the Buffs.

As of now Saturday's game against the Colorado Buffaloes still remains a go. USC will provide an update on the status of Saturday's game once further testing results are received, as the university continues to keep the health and safety of its players, coaches and staff as the utmost priority.

[READ: How Will USC Football Players Spend Thanksgiving?]

[READ: Is Todd Orlando Concerned About USC's Depth At Linebacker?]

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com. Follow us on Twitter.