    • October 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    USC vs. Notre Dame: Betting Odds

    The USC Trojans take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Oct. 23, at 7:30 p.m. ET in South Bend, Indiana.
    Author:

    The USC Trojans take on No. 13 ranked Notre Dame on the road this Saturday. Coming off a bye week, the [3-3] Trojans are looking for redemption against one of the top teams in the country. The Fighting Irish [5-1] have only lost one contest this season to No. 3 ranked Cincinnati. 

    Kickoff at Notre Dame Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. USC has found success on the road this year, while struggling at home. Can the Trojans hand Notre Dame their first loss [to USC] at home since 2011 and regain possession of the Jeweled Shillelagh?

    USC vs. Notre Dame Betting Odds

    Via: SI SportsBook 

    Spread: USC: +7 (-110) | ND: -7 (-105)

    Over/Under: > 57.5 (-110) | < 57.5 (-105)

    Moneyline: USC: +210 | ND: -250

    Over/Under Insights

    Via: SI SportsBook 

    Notre Dame and its opponents have gone over the current 58-point total in three of six games (50%) this season.

    In 66.7% of USC's games this season (4/6), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 58.

    The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63.2, is 5.2 points more than Saturday's over/under.

    [READ: 10 Things To Know: USC vs. ND]

    [READ: Game History USC vs. ND]

    -----

