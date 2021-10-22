The USC Trojans take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Oct. 23, at 7:30 p.m. ET in South Bend, Indiana.

The USC Trojans take on No. 13 ranked Notre Dame on the road this Saturday. Coming off a bye week, the [3-3] Trojans are looking for redemption against one of the top teams in the country. The Fighting Irish [5-1] have only lost one contest this season to No. 3 ranked Cincinnati.

Kickoff at Notre Dame Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. USC has found success on the road this year, while struggling at home. Can the Trojans hand Notre Dame their first loss [to USC] at home since 2011 and regain possession of the Jeweled Shillelagh?

USC vs. Notre Dame Betting Odds

Via: SI SportsBook

Spread: USC: +7 (-110) | ND: -7 (-105)

Over/Under: > 57.5 (-110) | < 57.5 (-105)

Moneyline: USC: +210 | ND: -250

Over/Under Insights

Via: SI SportsBook

Notre Dame and its opponents have gone over the current 58-point total in three of six games (50%) this season.

In 66.7% of USC's games this season (4/6), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 58.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63.2, is 5.2 points more than Saturday's over/under.

[READ: 10 Things To Know: USC vs. ND]

[READ: Game History USC vs. ND]

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube