USC vs. Oregon State: 10 Things To Know

The USC Trojans head back to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for their fourth game of the 2021 season. Here are 10 things to know about USC vs. Oregon State.

No. 1 - GAME HISTORY

USC leads the all-time-series with Oregon State, 63-11-4, dating back to 1914. The Trojans have won 36 of the last 40 meetings with the Beavers.

No. 2 - RECORDS

USC is 2-1 after defeating Washington State in Week 3. Oregon State is 2-1, after defeating Idaho 42-0.

No. 3 - GAME INFO

Time: 7:30 PM PT

Date: Saturday, September 25, 2021

Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Location: Los Angeles, Calif.

Network: FS1

No. 5 - DONTE WILLIAMS

Donte Williams will make his Coliseum debut as head coach on Saturday, September 25.

No. 6 - QUARTERBACK QUESTIONS?

Starting quarterback Kedon Slovis acquired an injury in the first quarter of the Washington State contest, which prompted freshman QB Jaxson Dart to land his debut with the team.

Dart finished Saturday, 30-for-46 for 391 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions. After a stellar performance, leading the Trojans to a comeback victory, the question remains, who will start at QB for Week 4?

Both players will battle this week during practice before a final decision is made, but according to interim head coach Donte Williams, no one's job is safe.

No. 7 - RANKINGS

USC and Oregon State are not ranked the AP Top 25. The Trojans were ranked No. 14 prior to their loss to the Stanford Cardinal.

No. 8 - BETTING ODDS

No. 9 - FUN FACT

Petros Papadakis, the FS1 analyst for this Saturday’s game, was a three-year letterman tailback at USC.

No. 10 - QUOTABLE

"I think part of why people don't succeed and develop is because they get complacent. That's not just at quarterback that's at every position. I want to make sure guys are never complacent," Donte Williams said on Sunday.

"You get too comfortable you start to realize practice maybe isn't that important to you, and you start looking forward to Saturday and the game. I want to make sure these guys look forward to practice and continue to get better and develop every day."

