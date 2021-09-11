USC vs. Stanford: Three Defensive Players To Watch

The Trojans are gearing up for their second game of the 2021 season, and face Pac-12 foe, Stanford on Saturday.

September 11, marks the 100th meeting, the Trojans have faced the Stanford Cardinal. USC holding a solid 63-33 lead in the all time series. As fans hope to see the Men of Troy advance to 2-0 on the season, let’s take a look at three key defensive players for both teams.

USC Trojans

No. 1 - S - Greg Johnson

While the Trojans offense struggled to put the ball in the end zone against SJSU, Greg Johnson took it upon himself to seal the deal, nabbing quarterback Nick Starkel’s pass out of the air for a pick-six.

Johnson will likely return on Saturday hungry to contribute on defense again, making him a serious threat for the Cardinal's offensive game plan.

No. 2 - S - Calen Bullock

Bullock will get a chance to build off the showcase he put on against San Jose State, after unexpectedly getting to start against the Spartans.

Seemingly built for the moment, Bullock led Todd Orlando’s defense with eight tackles to finish the game. He will likely contribute against Stanford on Saturday.

No. 3 - DE - Korey Foreman

With Nick Figueroa dealing with a sprained shoulder, Korey Foreman could see more minutes against the Cardinal.

The defensive end will also see a familiar face across the line of scrimmage in Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee; the two played together for one year at Centennial High School in Corona, California.

Stanford Cardinals

No. 1 - LB - Ricky Miezan

The senior inside linebacker led the Cardinal's defense with eight tackles during a 24-7 loss to Kansas State last weekend. Miezan was hurt when Stanford met the Trojans two years ago, so look out for him to try and make some plays come Saturday.

No. 2 - CB -Kyu Blu Kelly

The junior cornerback will most likely go up against USC star receiver Drake London. Kelly pulled in an interception against Kansas State, the sole turnover forced by the Cardinal defense throughout the game.

He is expected to play a major role in shutting down the Trojans passing attack this weekend.

No. 3 - LB - Jacob Mangum-Farrar

After being a late scratch in Week 1, inside linebacker Mangum-Farrar is expected to see some action against the Trojans. He hasn’t stepped foot onto the gridiron since 2019, when he endured a season-ending injury in Week 2 against USC.

Mangum-Farrar will be in search of redemption against Clay Helton and his squad.

