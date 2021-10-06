October 6, 2021
USC vs. Utah: Betting Odds
The USC Trojans take on the Utah Utes, October 9, at 5:00 p.m. PT in Los Angeles, Calif.
The USC Trojans take on the Utah Utes, October 9, at 5:00 p.m. PT in Los Angeles, Calif.

The USC Trojans welcome the Utah Utes to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for their sixth game of the 2021 season. Kickoff begins at 5:00 p.m. pacific in Los Angeles, California.

USC leads the all-time-series over Utah holding a 13-6 record. They are 9-1 over the Utes in Los Angeles when playing at home. USC is 3-2 after defeating Colorado in Week 5, and Utah is 2-2 coming off a bye week. 

- USC vs. Utah Betting Odds -

SI Sports Book

Spread: USC: -105 [-3.5] | Utah: -110 [+3.5]

Total: USC: -105 [U 52.5] | Utah: -110 [O 52.5]

FanDuel

Moneyline: UTAH: (+136) | USC: (-168)

Spread: UTAH: +3.5 (-124) | USC: -3.5 (+102)

Total: 52.5 – Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Draft Kings

Moneyline: UTAH: (+150) | USC: (-170)

Spread: UTAH: +3 (+100) | USC: -3 (-120)

Total: 52.5 – Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

[READ: 10 Things To Know: USC vs. Utah]

