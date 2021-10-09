USC vs. Utah: Three Offensive Players To Know

The USC Trojans welcome the Utah Utes to Los Angeles, for their sixth game of the 2021 season. The stakes are high as the Trojans look for their fourth win of the year, and second at home. Utah has not beaten USC in Los Angeles since 1916, and the Trojans lead the all-time-series 13-6.

Three Offensive Players To Watch: USC Trojans

Wide Receiver, Drake London

London is coming off another tremendous game against Colorado where he secured nine receptions, 130 yards and one touchdown. As he continues to be a force for the Trojans' pass game, look for the junior wideout to dominate against Utah's defense.

Running Back, Darwin Barlow

TCU transfer, Darwin Barlow had a break out game last week against Colorado. Sitting at just about 90% [health-wise] expect to see the tailback get back into the rotation against Utah, and dominate the run.

Tight End, Michael Trigg

Freshman tight end Michael Trigg had his first career touchdown in Boulder, Colorado last Saturday. Returning to the Coliseum hungrier than ever, expect to see the Florida native make some big plays in Los Angeles.

Three Offensive Players To Watch: Utah Utes

Quarterback, Cam Rising

QB1 Cam Rising has gone 34-of-57 for 319 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions since taking over for Charlie Brewer this season. His dangerous arm can be a serious threat for any opposing defense.

Wide Receiver, Britain Covey

Wide receiver Britain Covey returns for his third year with the program. To date, he has accumulated 15 catches for 74 yards with one touchdown. Covey leads the Utes passing unit, and can be a dangerous asset for Utah's offense.

Tight End, Brant Kuithe

The Utes have a plethora of skilled junior tight ends, which is led by Brant Kuithe. Kuithe has 17 catches for 163 yards and one touchdown on the season, which is followed by Dalton Kincaid and Cole Fotheringham's efforts. Keep you eyes on this position group, and Kuithe come Saturday.

----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube