Sam Darnold Approaching History For USC Quarterbacks In The NFL

After two days of AFC and NFC Divisional games, the conference championships are set in stone. The NFC Championship welcomes a back a former USC quarterback in Sam Darnold of the Seattle Seahawks, who's playing their NFC Championship game since 2014.

Darnold and the Seahawks dominated the San Francisco 49ers 41-6 to clinch another home game, and it also marked Darnold's first career Playoff game. Now, just one game away, Darnold has the chance to reach his first ever Super Bowl as a starting quarterback, and make history as a former USC Trojans quarterback.

Sam Darnold, Seahawks On The Brink Of A Super Bowl LX Appearance

Jan 3, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) drops back to pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

It's no secret that the Seahawks have been dominant all season long, totaling a 14-3 regular season record as well as securing the No. 1 seed in the NFC and an NFC West title. Hosting the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship, Darnold faces quarterback Matt Stafford for a third time this season.

The Seahawks have not made a Super Bowl since 2014, when former coach Pete Carroll and Seattle rolled past the Denver Broncos 43-8. That same season, they also clinched the NFC West, and finished with a 13-3 regular season record. In both of their first seasons in Seattle, Darnold and first year head coach Mike Macdonald have Seattle just one game away from a Super Bowl.

Darnold's NFL career has been a whirlwind, marked by nearly eight seasons of his talent being overlooked.. After getting drafted by the New York Jets as the No. 3 pick overall in 2018, Darnold's three seasons there saw a slow start to his career.

However, his lone season with the Minnesota Vikings proved otherwise. Darnold led the Vikings to a 14–3 record while posting career highs of 4,319 passing yards and 35 touchdowns. When he later landed in Seattle, it seemed like another setback for Darnold, but the move ultimately became the comeback the Seahawks needed.

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

On top of being Darnold being the only quarterback left from his 2018 NFL Draft class to compete for a Super Bowl this season, he also has a chance to become the first USC quarterback to play in a Super Bowl, with a win over the Rams.

MORE: USC Defense Takes a Hit at Linebacker with Late Transfer Portal Exit

MORE: NIL Impact Of Terrell Anderson's Transfer To USC

MORE: USC’s Quarterback Room Following Transfer Portal Shakeup

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Sam Darnold Could Make History For USC Trojans Quarterbacks

Dec 29, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws in the pocket during against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2017 Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

Despite the Trojans' rich history at the position, no USC quarterback has ever competed for a Super Bowl before. The closest quarterback that has come close is Carson Palmer's NFC Championship appearance with the Arizona Cardinals in the 2015 season. Even star USC signal-callers like Matt Leinart, Mark Sanchez and Matt Barkley never reached a Super Bowl in their NFL Careers.

Coming out of high school, Darnold was a four-star prospect and the No. 6 quarterback in his class. When he arrived at USC, he redshirted his true freshman year and got his chance the year after, when former coach Clay Helton gave Darnold the reins after a 1-2 start by former quarterback Max Browne.

Darnold's career at USC was short but successful, rounding out to a 11-3 record in both seasons. His arm strength and toughness earned the Trojans a memorable 52-49 win over then-No. 3 Penn State and running back Saquon Barkley in the Rose Bowl, and a win over then-No. 4 Washington in 2016.

Now, as the No. 1 seed in the NFC and hosting the NFC Championship, Darnold controls his own destiny, and make history for Los Angeles.

Recommended Articles