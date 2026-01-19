Three Takeaways From Caleb Williams’ Playoff Performance vs. The Rams

Former USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams saw his second NFL season come to an end in the Chicago Bears 20-17 loss in overtime to the Los Angeles Rams. Here are three positives to take away from Williams’ performance.

1. Clutch Gene

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) warms up while quarterback Tyson Bagent (17) looks on before an NFC Divisional Round game against the Los Angeles Rams at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Caleb Williams has proven the moment isn’t too big for him. Even with his struggles in the early portions of the game, Williams washes it all away when it’s crunch time. The Bears kept finding ways to win games at the very end after getting out to slow starts all season long.

Against the Rams, Williams inconsistencies were part of the reason for the deficit, but he wasn’t phased on the final drive of regulation. His game-tying drive will go down as one of his best moments in his NFL career despite the end result of the game.

Williams did throw an interception in overtime which turned out to be his final throw of the season, but despite that, he has still shown the ability to be at his best when the game is hanging in the balance.

2. Ben Johnson Impact

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson watches game play against the Los Angeles Rams during the second quarter of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Bears coach Ben Johnson has done an incredible coaching job in his first year in Chicago. Johnson took over a 5-12 Bears team and turned them around to 11-6, winning a playoff game against the Green Bay Packers in the process of getting to the divisional round.

Most importantly though, Williams has dramatically improved from year one to year two in the NFL. He showed why the Bears made the right choice by selecting him No. 1 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. The offensive guru, Johnson, has clearly had a positive impact on Williams and that coach-quarterback relationship is just getting started.

Williams clearly has room to grow as he misses a few layup throws every game, but the ceiling is high with his arm talent. With Johnson calling the plays, the sky is the limit.

MORE: USC Defense Takes a Hit at Linebacker with Late Transfer Portal Exit

MORE: NIL Impact Of Terrell Anderson's Transfer To USC

MORE: USC’s Quarterback Room Following Transfer Portal Shakeup

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

3. One of the Greatest Throws in Playoff History

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) looks to throw a pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the first quarter of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Williams’ touchdown pass to Cole Kmet was one of the best throws in NFL playoff history. Down 17-10, the Bears faced a 4th and 4 at the Rams 14-yard-line with 27 seconds left.

After taking the snap, Williams scrambled backwards to the 40-yard line to avoid the Rams pass rush and made a desperation heave to the end zone while fading away. Somehow, tight end Cole Kmet had space in the left side of the end zone, hauling in the touchdown. Who knows how many quarterbacks out there could have been able to make this throw.

NO WAY. CALEB WILLIAMS HEAVES IT ON 4TH DOWN.



LARvsCHI on NBC

Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/JJymsDhen2 — NFL (@NFL) January 19, 2026

That type of play is why Williams was thought to be a generational talent when he was at USC from 2022-2023 and why he was a No. 1 pick.

With USC, Williams totaled 8,170 passing yards and 72 passing touchdowns. One of his biggest strengths in college was his ability to avoid sacks and extend plays. That ability came out on the Kmet touchdown.

Bears Lose in Overtime

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Rams placekicker Harrison Mevis (92) kicks the game-winning forty-two yard field goal held by punter Ethan Evans (42) against the Chicago Bears during overtime of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Caleb Williams went 23/42 passing for 257 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions in the Bears’ divisional round loss to the Rams.

Like many Bears games this season, they got off to a slow start. The Bears drove down the field on their opening possession, but came up empty with a Williams’ interception on 4th down deep in Rams territory.

Chicago was able to respond and the game went into halftime tied 10-10. The game remained at this score until under nine minutes left in the fourth quarter with a Rams go-ahead touchdown to take a 17-10 lead.

Williams eventually led the game tying drive, capped off by his touchdown to Kmet on 4th down to send the game to overtime 17-17. This is where it would end for the Bears. They were unable to keep their magical season alive, losing on a Rams field goal, 20-17.

The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner will now enter his third season in the NFL with higher expectations because of the Bears 2025 turnaround. There will no doubt be more of a target on his back. Williams faced a similar scenario with the Trojans in 2023 when he was coming off a Heisman Trophy and USC winning 11 games. The Trojans went 7-5 with Williams in 2023 and his passing stats took a hit.