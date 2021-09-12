WATCH: USC Kicker Ejected From Stanford Game for Targeting

USC kicker Parker Lewis got himself thrown out of the game in the first quarter.

If you clicked on this article and were surprised by the title, don't fret, you read it correctly.

USC kicker Parker Lewis was ejected from the game on Saturday night during USC's contest versus Stanford. Take a look...

Targeting occurs when the "tackler lowers his head and initiates contact with what’s called the “crown” of the helmet." Lewis decided to show his physical side tonight and blasted a Stanford player which resulted in him getting ejected from the game.

USC will now be without their starting kicker, who handles kickoffs and field goals. Lewis started for the Trojans last weekend against San Jose State and nailed three field goals that were crucial in securing their first win of the season. USC will now lean on their backup options to fill the void of Lewis's absence during Saturday's contest.

