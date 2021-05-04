USC Wide Receiver Re-Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

USC wide receiver Munir McClain has officially entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Munir McClain follows his older brother Abdul-Malik McClain, who transferred out of the program to Jackson State. It was reported that both brothers entered the NCAA transfer portal in November, but Munir ultimately decided to stay at USC.

Munir was suspended last fall prior to the start of the Trojans' 2020 season, after a federal inquiry into Pandemic Unemployment Assistance fraud came to light.

On October 9, USC head coach Clay Helton announced that McClain had been suspended from all team activities. Helton provided a short statement but declined giving any details on the length of the suspension.

"Right now he is on our team roster" said Helton.

"He's suspended from all team activities. As you know I never discuss a team issue."

Munir did not participate in the Trojans' 2020 fall season or 2021 spring camp activities. His last full season with the team was back in 2019. He had three catches for 19 yards and appeared in five games before tearing his ACL.

McClain is 6-foot-4, and was three-star prospect out of JSerra High School. USC Athletics wrote that McClain would 'compete' for playing time in 2021,

"McClain a wide receiver who showed promise in 2019 before suffering a mid-season knee injury and then also missed the 2020 season, will compete to be a key part of the wideout corps as a sophomore in 2021."

But as of now it looks like he will seek other options.

