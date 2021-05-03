Which Power Five Conference Dominated the 2021 NFL Draft?

The 2021 NFL Draft has officially come to an end, and we are taking a closer look at how each conference in the Power Five preformed.

Starting out with overall draft pick leaders, the SEC conference swept the 2021 NFL Draft with 65 total draft picks. Following the Southeastern Conference is the Big Ten with [44] overall, the ACC [42], the Pac-12 [28], and the Big 12 [22].

The Alabama Crimson Tide and Ohio State Buckeyes produced the most NFL Draft talent this year, both teams finishing with 10 players drafted overall.

Alabama now leads the charts for producing the most first round draft picks since 2000. The Crimson Tide have now sent 41 players into the league in the first round.

Following Nick Saban's stellar efforts are the Ohio State Buckeyes [35], Miami Hurricanes [32], Florida Gators [25], LSU Tigers [25], Florida State Seminoles [24] and USC Trojans [24].

Let's take a look at the Pac-12 conference solely. In the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft the Pac-12 conference had three selections total.

Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell was the first player to come off the board at No. 7 overall to the Detroit Lions. USC offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker followed at No. 14 to the New York Jets. And Washington linebacker Joe Tryon ended the first round with the No. 32 overall selection by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Those stats are quite low when considering that the SEC conference had 12 players taken in the first round on Thursday night. It's safe to say the SEC 'won' the 2021 NFL Draft, as they produced the most talent out of any Power Five conference this year.

-------

More NFL Draft News:

[Jets Avoid Promising Playing-Time for New First Round Picks]

[Steve Sarkisian Loses Another Player to USC]

------

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com