USC will play Utah in Pac-12 football championship game

USC will get a chance to avenge its only loss of the season.

After a wild Saturday in the Pac-12, Utah clinched a berth in the Pac-12 football championship game and will face USC in Las Vegas on Dec. 2.

The Utes needed some help to get in - and they got it. Oregon lost to Oregon State, then Washington beat Washington State. That created a three-way tie for second place, and Utah won the three-way tiebreaker.

Oregon had the clearest path to Vegas. All the Ducks needed to do was beat Oregon State. But they blew a 31-10 lead and lost 38-34.

Oregon still had a chance to get in, though, if Washington State could pull off an upset of Washington in the Apple Cup. Alas, the Huskies beat Washington State 51-33 in a game that ended after 11:30 p.m. PT.

The Trojans clinched a berth in the title game with their thrilling 48-45 win over USC last week. They followed that up with a 38-27 win over Notre Dame on Saturday night.

USC's only loss of the season was a last-second 43-42 heartbreaker at Utah on Oct. 16. The Trojans will now have an opportunity to atone for that defeat.