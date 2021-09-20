USC WR Drake London's Injury Status Revealed

USC star wide receiver Drake London was a serious question mark after hitting his head hard on the ground during a play at Washington State.

London went into concussion protocol, following his 13 receptions for 170 yards and two TD performance, with hopes of being cleared for the Trojans upcoming contest on Saturday.

USC interim head coach Donte Williams provided some clarity on London's status Sunday afternoon, revealing that he should be able to practice this week.

"All the symptoms came back really, really good. I expect him the moment he gets full clearance to be out there ready to go," said Williams.

"But at the same time he needed a little bit of rest. His numbers are high. We've been running him in practice and different things like that, so a day or two off won't hurt him. The biggest thing is making sure that he continues getting better for this game mentally and he'll be right back out there the moment he gets clearance."

London led the Trojans receiving room in Pullman, Wash. and was followed by fellow wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. who finished with three receptions, 56 yards and one touchdown.

London is one of the Trojans most dangerous offensive weapons, and it's vital that they get him back for Oregon State if they want to find success against the Beavers.

