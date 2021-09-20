September 20, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballRecruitingTrojan NewsTrojans in the ProsForumSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

USC WR Drake London's Injury Status Revealed

Donte Williams provides an update on Drake London's injury status.
Author:

USC star wide receiver Drake London was a serious question mark after hitting his head hard on the ground during a play at Washington State. 

London went into concussion protocol, following his 13 receptions for 170 yards and two TD performance, with hopes of being cleared for the Trojans upcoming contest on Saturday.

USC interim head coach Donte Williams provided some clarity on London's status Sunday afternoon, revealing that he should be able to practice this week.  

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

"All the symptoms came back really, really good. I expect him the moment he gets full clearance to be out there ready to go," said Williams. 

Recommended Articles

"But at the same time he needed a little bit of rest. His numbers are high. We've been running him in practice and different things like that, so a day or two off won't hurt him. The biggest thing is making sure that he continues getting better for this game mentally and he'll be right back out there the moment he gets clearance."

London led the Trojans receiving room in Pullman, Wash. and was followed by fellow wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. who finished with three receptions, 56 yards and one touchdown. 

London is one of the Trojans most dangerous offensive weapons, and it's vital that they get him back for Oregon State if they want to find success against the Beavers.

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter

USATSI_16779503
Football

USC WR Drake London's Injury Status Revealed

USATSI_11593113
Football

USC vs. Oregon State: 10 Things To Know

Screen Shot 2021-09-19 at 1.58.10 PM
Football

Former USC Player Tweets: 'Hire Coach Donte'

USATSI_16784579
Football

Pac-12 Conference Plummets in AP Top 25

USATSI_16781267
Football

Saturday Sound Bites: Everything Donte Williams Said Following USC's Win Over WSU

Screen Shot 2021-08-08 at 10.47.45 AM
Recruiting

Four Star Defensive Back Commits to USC Following Victory Over WSU

USATSI_16779288
Football

USC QB Kedon Slovis Injury Status Confirmed, QB1 Status Questionable?

USATSI_16781178
Football

Donte Williams and Jaxson Dart Lead USC to 45-14 Comeback Victory Over Washington State