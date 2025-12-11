USC Trojans Transfer Portal Tracker: Lincoln Riley Losing Six Players
In this story:
The transfer portal is well underway after the conclusion of the 2025 regular season in college football. On the field, the season is not quite over yet for the USC Trojans, as they will be taking on the TCU Horned Frogs in the Valero Alamo Bowl on Tuesday, Dec. 30. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on ESPN.
The Trojans currently have had six players enter the portal. With the No. 1 ranked recruiting class signed for next season, how will that impact how many players from coach Lincoln Riley’s team end up entering the portal?
Here is USC’s transfer portal tracker.
USC Trojans Transfer Portal Tracker
1. Matai Tagoa’i, Linebacker
Tagoa’i finished his freshman year with the Trojans, appearing in eight games and having four total tackles and a forced fumble. The former class of 2025 four star recruit out of San Clemente will now be exploring other options as he put his name in the transfer portal. 247Sports lists Togoa’i as a three star transfer.
2. Makai Saina, Interior Offensive Lineman
Saina signed with USC as a member of the class of 2024, but has not seen much playing time. This is even with all the injuries USC had to their offensive line in 2025. He has now entered the transfer portal. Saina is rated as a three star transfer per 247Sports.
3. Gus Cordova, Edge Rusher
Cordova was part of USC 2025 recruiting class. As a freshman he had one tackle. Cordova entered the portal and will have four years of college eligibility left. 247Sports rates him as a three star transfer.
4. Braylon Conley, Cornerback
Conley spent the past two seasons with the Trojans after signing out of high school prior to the 2024 season. After not seeing the field a whole lot as a freshman, Conley appeared in eight games in 2025. He has 13 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one pass defended, and one forced fumble. He is rated as a three star transfer.
5. DJ Jordan, Wide Receiver
Jordan was a class of 2024 recruit, but didn’t get any game action as a freshman. As a redshirt freshman in 2025, he had five receptions for 38 yards. Arguably USC’s most loaded position on the roster is wide receiver, which made it difficult for a player like Jordan to get much run. He is a three star transfer.
6. Bryan Jackson, Running Back
Jackson wrapped up his freshman and sophomore seasons at USC with 72 carries for 311 yards and five touchdowns. He saw more action and was the Not 2 back behind King Miller in 2025 following the injures to running backs Waymond Jordan and Eli Sanders. He is rated as a three star transfer.
