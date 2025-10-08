USC’s Surprising Rank Turns Heads Heading Into Michigan Clash
The USC Trojans enter Week 7 of the 2025 college football season at 4–1, looking to rebound from a narrow 34–32 loss to No. 17 Illinois. They’ll aim to make a statement on Saturday in front of a sold-out Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum when they host No. 15 Michigan.
USC Moves Up Two Spots in Latest Big Ten Power Rankings
Despite its loss to Illinois, through five games this season, USC has proven that it can make noise in the Big Ten, and much of that is courtesy of its explosive offense led by quarterback Jayden Maiava.
Entering the matchup against Michigan, FOX Sports' Michael Cohen has USC at No. 6 in his latest Big Ten Power Rankings. USC moved up two spots in Cohen's power rankings after their bye week, as they were No. 8 following their first loss of the season against Illinois on Sept. 27.
Full Big Ten Power Rankings After Week 6
- Ohio State
- Oregon
- Indiana
- Michigan
- Illinois
- USC
- Washington
- Penn State
- Nebraska
- Iowa
- Maryland
- Michigan State
- Minnesota
- Rutgers
- UCLA
- Northwestern
- Wisconsin
- Purdue
Self-Inflicted Wounds Highlighted USC's First Loss of the Season
In the loss to Illinois, USC had several opportunities throughout the game to exit Champaign with a win. Self-inflicted mistakes, including turnovers and penalties, led to the Trojans suffering their first loss of the season and yet another game where coach Lincoln Riley failed to earn a win against a ranked team.
USC's defensive line was outplayed as the Fighting Illini won the battle up front against the Trojans and dominated in the running game. Illinois out-rushed USC 171 to 126 in the game. Illinois running back Kaden Feagin led the Fighting Illini in rushing with 14 carries for 60 yards.
Despite getting out-toughed by Illinois in the loss, USC running back Waymond Jordan led the Trojans in rushing with 20 carries for 94 yards and two touchdowns. Leading USC wide receiver Makai Lemon's fourth-quarter performance, which included two touchdown catches, helped the Trojans rally from a 31-17 deficit, only to lose on a game-winning field goal.
Lemon finished the game with 11 receptions for 151 yards and two touchdowns. Maiava also had a strong performance, throwing for 364 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception on 30-of-43 passing.
Stopping the Run Key For USC Against Michigan
Stopping the run will be a major key for USC's defense on Saturday night against Michigan. If USC's defensive line performs anywhere like it did against Illinois, the Trojans could be in for another loss, which would take another huge hit to their chances of reaching the College Football Playoff.
Under coach Sherrone Moore, Michigan has been known for its success running the football, as it was the difference in last season's 27-24 win over USC at the Big House. Former Michigan running back Kalel Mullings ran all over USC's defense, carrying the Wolverines to victory, rushing for 159 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries.
In Saturday's matchup, Alabama transfer running back Justice Haynes will look to do the same to USC's defense. Haynes has been a difference maker for Michigan in the backfield this season. Haynes leads the Big Ten in rushing and is fourth in the country with 654 yards and eight touchdowns.
USC's defense must stop Haynes, or coach Lincoln Riley's group could suffer the same fate they did last season against the Wolverines. We'll see if the bye week helped USC improve its rush defense as the Trojans look to improve to 5-1 on the season with a win in primetime over Michigan at the Coliseum.