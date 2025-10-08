All Trojans

USC’s Surprising Rank Turns Heads Heading Into Michigan Clash

Following their first bye week of the 2025 season, the USC Trojans climbed in the latest Big Ten Power Rankings. Where is USC ranked before their marquee matchup against the No. 15 Michigan Wolverines on Saturday?

Caden Handwork

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans enter Week 7 of the 2025 college football season at 4–1, looking to rebound from a narrow 34–32 loss to No. 17 Illinois. They’ll aim to make a statement on Saturday in front of a sold-out Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum when they host No. 15 Michigan.

USC Moves Up Two Spots in Latest Big Ten Power Rankings

USC Trojans Illinois Fighting Illini Michigan Wolverines College Football Big Ten Jayden Maiava quarterback power rankings
Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) scrambles with the ball during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Despite its loss to Illinois, through five games this season, USC has proven that it can make noise in the Big Ten, and much of that is courtesy of its explosive offense led by quarterback Jayden Maiava.

Entering the matchup against Michigan, FOX Sports' Michael Cohen has USC at No. 6 in his latest Big Ten Power Rankings. USC moved up two spots in Cohen's power rankings after their bye week, as they were No. 8 following their first loss of the season against Illinois on Sept. 27.

Full Big Ten Power Rankings After Week 6

  1. Ohio State
  2. Oregon
  3. Indiana
  4. Michigan
  5. Illinois
  6. USC
  7. Washington
  8. Penn State
  9. Nebraska
  10. Iowa
  11. Maryland
  12. Michigan State
  13. Minnesota
  14. Rutgers
  15. UCLA
  16. Northwestern
  17. Wisconsin
  18. Purdue
USC Trojans Ohio State Buckeyes Oregon Ducks Indiana Hoosiers Big Ten power rankings College Football Lincoln Riley Ryan Day
Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Diante Griffin (43) takes the field before the NCAA football game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio. / Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Self-Inflicted Wounds Highlighted USC's First Loss of the Season

USC Trojans Illinois Fighting Illini Michigan Wolverines College Football Lincoln Riley Big Ten power rankings Jayden Maiava
Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini running back Ca'Lil Valentine (5) runs the ball as Southern California Trojans safety Kendarius Reddick (41) defends during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

In the loss to Illinois, USC had several opportunities throughout the game to exit Champaign with a win. Self-inflicted mistakes, including turnovers and penalties, led to the Trojans suffering their first loss of the season and yet another game where coach Lincoln Riley failed to earn a win against a ranked team.

USC's defensive line was outplayed as the Fighting Illini won the battle up front against the Trojans and dominated in the running game. Illinois out-rushed USC 171 to 126 in the game. Illinois running back Kaden Feagin led the Fighting Illini in rushing with 14 carries for 60 yards.

Despite getting out-toughed by Illinois in the loss, USC running back Waymond Jordan led the Trojans in rushing with 20 carries for 94 yards and two touchdowns. Leading USC wide receiver Makai Lemon's fourth-quarter performance, which included two touchdown catches, helped the Trojans rally from a 31-17 deficit, only to lose on a game-winning field goal.

Lemon finished the game with 11 receptions for 151 yards and two touchdowns. Maiava also had a strong performance, throwing for 364 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception on 30-of-43 passing.

Stopping the Run Key For USC Against Michigan

USC Trojans Michigan Wolverines Justice Haynes running back College Football Playoff Big Ten Sherrone Moore Lincoln Riley
Oct 4, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Justice Haynes (22) rushes in the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Stopping the run will be a major key for USC's defense on Saturday night against Michigan. If USC's defensive line performs anywhere like it did against Illinois, the Trojans could be in for another loss, which would take another huge hit to their chances of reaching the College Football Playoff.

Under coach Sherrone Moore, Michigan has been known for its success running the football, as it was the difference in last season's 27-24 win over USC at the Big House. Former Michigan running back Kalel Mullings ran all over USC's defense, carrying the Wolverines to victory, rushing for 159 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries.

In Saturday's matchup, Alabama transfer running back Justice Haynes will look to do the same to USC's defense. Haynes has been a difference maker for Michigan in the backfield this season. Haynes leads the Big Ten in rushing and is fourth in the country with 654 yards and eight touchdowns.

USC's defense must stop Haynes, or coach Lincoln Riley's group could suffer the same fate they did last season against the Wolverines. We'll see if the bye week helped USC improve its rush defense as the Trojans look to improve to 5-1 on the season with a win in primetime over Michigan at the Coliseum.

