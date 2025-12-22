What Makai Lemon's Unanimous All-American Status Means For His USC Legacy

Makai Lemon had a memory-making season for the USC Trojans this year, earning several accolades as one of the best wide receivers in college football. Lemon led the Big Ten in receiving during the regular season and was ranked No. 4 in the country with 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns on 79 receptions.

Lemon’s outstanding performance this season for the Trojans recently earned him first-team All-American honors by the Walter Camp Football Federation. USC safety Bishop Fitzgerald was also named as a first-team All-American by Walter Camp.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) celebrates after catching a 32-yard touchdown pass against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Unlike Fitzgerald, however, Lemon was named a unanimous first team All-American by all five major selectors for the honor, which include Walter Camp, the Associated Press, the Football Writers Association of America, the American Football Coaches Association, and Sporting News.

What Lemon's Honors This Season Mean For USC Legacy

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) runs for a touchdown against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Lemon joins a talented group of USC players to be given the honor of being named a first-team, Unanimous All-American. Lemon is the first Trojan' Unanimous All-American since former USC quarterback Caleb Williams and linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu were awarded the honor in 2022.

USC finished the regular season with a 9-3 overall record, and Lemon made a pivotal impact on the Trojans' offensive success. In addition to the All-American honors this season, Lemon became the first USC player to win the Biletnikoff Award since 2012, when Marqise Lee won the honor. He was also named the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year, along with Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano.

Lemon recently declared for the 2026 NFL Draft and leaves USC after a memorable three seasons with the Trojans. His performance throughout the 2025 season for the Trojans is one that USC fans will remember and cherish. With these honors, Lemon leaves behind a remarkable legacy at USC that many talented Trojans wide receivers, who will don the cardinal and gold uniform in the future, aim to match.

What's Next For USC's Offense Following Lemon's NFL Departure

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) celebrates his touchdown scored against the Iowa Hawkeyes with running back Bryan Jackson (21) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Lemon enters the NFL Draft as one of the top wide receiver prospects and is projected to be selected early in the first round. Whichever team Lemon ends up being selected by in the NFL Draft, he has the potential to make an immediate impact as a rookie next season.

Entering next season, USC’s offense will feel the absence of Lemon and wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane, who also declared for the NFL Draft. Lemon and Lane for USC this season formed a dominant wide receiver duo, as the two combined for 1,901 receiving yards and 15 touchdown catches.

With Lemon and Lane departing for the NFL, the Trojans will turn to young talent at wide receiver, which includes Tanook Hines, who showed great potential in his freshman season with USC, collecting 28 receptions for 328 yards and two touchdowns.

USC also brings in a pair of talented wide receivers from its No. 1 2026 recruiting class that look to have an immediate impact on the Trojans' offense, including Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Ethan “Bobbie” Feaster. The two are rated as four-star recruits, per 247Sports.

