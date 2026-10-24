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Former Utah Star Dalton Kincaid Doesn't Hold Back on USC Trojans on College GameDay

Buffalo Bills tight end and former Utah Utes standout Dalton Kincaid showed no love for the USC Trojans on ESPN's College GameDay.
Lorenzo Reyna|
Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) reacts before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images
Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) reacts before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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USC TrojansUtah UtesWisconsin Badgers

The No. 16 USC Trojans got dissed live on the Oct. 24 edition of ESPN College GameDay. But this wasn't one of the show's stars like Pat McAfee going after the Trojans. Nor was it Kirk Herbstreit, Nick Saban or Desmond Howard.

Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid, who once played against USC, blasted the Trojans before picking against them as the celebrity guest picker on College GameDay.

What Dalton Kincaid Said About USC

USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Missouri State Bears College Football Recruiting Big Ten Conference Dalton Kincaid
Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC's showdown against unranked Wisconsin rose as the topic of discussion on the Utah campus, the site of the famed college road show.

Kincaid didn't hesitate to pick against coach Lincoln Riley, quarterback Jayden Maiava and USC. By sharing these bold words that certainly sparked reactions among USC fans.

"There are two schools I really dislike, and USC is one of those schools," Kincaid said, which drew a loud reaction from the crowd.

USC Trojans Jayden Maiava Northwestern Wildcats NFL Draft Dalton Kincaid Makai Lemon Ja'Kobi Lane Big Ten Ohio State
Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) celebrates his touchdown scored against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

He then went down memory lane in thinking about the Trojans.

"I believe a few years ago, we had a similar blackout game in which we beat them 43-42 in going for two. And I don't think they've recovered since that moment. I am taking the Badgers here."

Kincaid became one of two commentators who chose the Badgers to pull off the upset, joining McAfee. Except the Utes icon drew the most rabid roars for making that pick.

Tracing Back to Dalton Kincaid vs. USC

Dalton Kincaid Buffalo Bills Las Vegas Raiders Allegiant Stadium College Football Big Ten Conference Utah Utes
Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) catches the ball for a touchdown in the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kincaid is referencing the 2022 showdown between the former Pac-12 Conference rivals.

The big target handed then first-year Trojans coach Riley and his team some fits. Plus ruined what was becoming an undefeated season for USC.

Kincaid caught 16 receptions for 234 yards and scored one touchdown, helping spearhead the 43-42 thriller at Rice Eccles-Stadium that saw the crowd storm the field afterward. Kincaid's Utes team disrupted USC's road to the College Football Playoffs that season, during a time the system operated with a four-team postseason.

Dalton Kincaid USC Trojans Utah Utes Rice-Eccles Stadium Calen Bullock College Football Big Ten Conference
Oct 15, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) runs after a catch against USC Trojans defensive back Calen Bullock (7) in the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

And that loss did more than create a roadblock for USC's playoff chances. USC saw Utah again in December, this time with the conference title on the line. Yet that Utes team shredded the Riley-led Trojans in one-sided fashion, blowing out USC 47-24 in Las Vegas to celebrate capturing the Pac-12 title.

Kincaid delivered a far quieter outing in grabbing four passes for 40 yards. But still, he ended his Utes career by beating USC twice. He even landed on the winning side of a 2021 contest against USC, beating the coach Clay Helton-led Trojans 42-26.

USC Slight Favorite Against Wisconsin

USC Trojans Lincoln Riley College Football Recruiting TCU Horned Frogs College Football Playoffs Dalton Kincaid Utah Utes
Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks the field before the CFP national championship game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Georgia Bulldogs at SoFi Stadium. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Trojans, meanwhile, enter Madison, Wisconsin, as the favorite, but not by much.

USC remained a three-point favorite to beat the Badgers per Draft Kings. Wisconsin enters this Oct. 24 evening showdown with a 4-2 mark, but applied a brief scare to the Big Ten's lone unbeaten team left the UCLA Bruins before falling 17-7 at the Rose Bowl.

Just like that 2022 team Kincaid faced, USC is still very much alive in both the conference title and CFP race. The Trojans now earn a chance to anger Kincaid by overcoming the upset bid by Wisconsin.

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Lorenzo Reyna
LORENZO REYNA

Lorenzo J Reyna is a sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Colorado Buffaloes On SI. He brings nearly two decades of sports writing experience, including coverage of Cal, Stanford, San Jose State and Fresno State for 247Sports. He also wrote about an incoming high school freshman named Jayden Daniels before he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Washington Commanders. Also known as "Zo" to his colleagues, his other writing credits include ClutchPoints, Athlon Sports, Roundtable, the Santa Maria Times and freelanced once for the Los Angeles Times. He enjoys living near a beach, having multiple cups of coffee, and listening to old school R&B/Hip-Hop in his down time.

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