Former Utah Star Dalton Kincaid Doesn't Hold Back on USC Trojans on College GameDay

The No. 16 USC Trojans got dissed live on the Oct. 24 edition of ESPN College GameDay. But this wasn't one of the show's stars like Pat McAfee going after the Trojans. Nor was it Kirk Herbstreit, Nick Saban or Desmond Howard.

Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid, who once played against USC, blasted the Trojans before picking against them as the celebrity guest picker on College GameDay.

What Dalton Kincaid Said About USC

Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC's showdown against unranked Wisconsin rose as the topic of discussion on the Utah campus, the site of the famed college road show.

Kincaid didn't hesitate to pick against coach Lincoln Riley, quarterback Jayden Maiava and USC. By sharing these bold words that certainly sparked reactions among USC fans.

"There are two schools I really dislike, and USC is one of those schools," Kincaid said, which drew a loud reaction from the crowd.

Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) celebrates his touchdown scored against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

He then went down memory lane in thinking about the Trojans.

"I believe a few years ago, we had a similar blackout game in which we beat them 43-42 in going for two. And I don't think they've recovered since that moment. I am taking the Badgers here."

Dalton Kincaid is not a fan of USC 🤣 pic.twitter.com/NdoJSqEjRL — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 24, 2026

Kincaid became one of two commentators who chose the Badgers to pull off the upset, joining McAfee. Except the Utes icon drew the most rabid roars for making that pick.

Tracing Back to Dalton Kincaid vs. USC

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) catches the ball for a touchdown in the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kincaid is referencing the 2022 showdown between the former Pac-12 Conference rivals.

The big target handed then first-year Trojans coach Riley and his team some fits. Plus ruined what was becoming an undefeated season for USC.

Kincaid caught 16 receptions for 234 yards and scored one touchdown, helping spearhead the 43-42 thriller at Rice Eccles-Stadium that saw the crowd storm the field afterward. Kincaid's Utes team disrupted USC's road to the College Football Playoffs that season, during a time the system operated with a four-team postseason.

Oct 15, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) runs after a catch against USC Trojans defensive back Calen Bullock (7) in the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

And that loss did more than create a roadblock for USC's playoff chances. USC saw Utah again in December, this time with the conference title on the line. Yet that Utes team shredded the Riley-led Trojans in one-sided fashion, blowing out USC 47-24 in Las Vegas to celebrate capturing the Pac-12 title.

Kincaid delivered a far quieter outing in grabbing four passes for 40 yards. But still, he ended his Utes career by beating USC twice. He even landed on the winning side of a 2021 contest against USC, beating the coach Clay Helton-led Trojans 42-26.

USC Slight Favorite Against Wisconsin

Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks the field before the CFP national championship game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Georgia Bulldogs at SoFi Stadium. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Trojans, meanwhile, enter Madison, Wisconsin, as the favorite, but not by much.

USC remained a three-point favorite to beat the Badgers per Draft Kings. Wisconsin enters this Oct. 24 evening showdown with a 4-2 mark, but applied a brief scare to the Big Ten's lone unbeaten team left the UCLA Bruins before falling 17-7 at the Rose Bowl.

Just like that 2022 team Kincaid faced, USC is still very much alive in both the conference title and CFP race. The Trojans now earn a chance to anger Kincaid by overcoming the upset bid by Wisconsin.

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