WATCH: USC RB Vavae Malepeai Talks O-Line's Performance vs. San Jose State

USC running back Vavae Malepeai returns for his sixth season with the Trojans, playing under the bright lights at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Malepeai was a featured starter on offense alongside Keaontay Ingram, who carried the running back room through the Trojans 30-7 victory over San Jose State. Malepeai, finished the night with 14 carries for 65 yards, just behind Ingram who accumulated 15 carries on 86 yards. While neither player scored a touchdown, they helped move the ball down the field averaging nearly 4.7 yards per carry.

All Trojans caught up with the veteran tailback after the game and got his evaluation of the offense's performance on Saturday.

- QUICK SOUND BITES -

Malepeai on USC's O-LINE Performance

"I feel like the O-LINE was really getting to their blocks. At the end of the day we just got to finish our drives. I feel like as long as we are on the same page we're fine. We were on the same page today, but like I said we just have to finish our drives and we will be fine."

Malepeai on Keaontay Ingram's Debut Game as a Trojan

"It was awesome. We didn't get into the paint today, but we're looking forward to next week, and I'm proud of him and everything that he has been doing. He is a pro."

Malepeai on Mike Jinks Two-Man Rotation

"I really feed off Tay [Keaontay Ingram] and everything that he brings to the team. So I'm just grateful to have a great running back room as a whole. And blessed to be here, every time we go out there I'm just trying to have fun with the guys."

