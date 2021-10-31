WATCH: Jaxson Dart and Kedon Slovis Comment on USC's Two Quarterback Dynamic

The USC Trojans made an interesting change to their offensive game plan on Saturday night when they took on the Arizona Wildcats at home.

The return of freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart opened the door for Graham Harrell to utilize two quarterbacks against the Wildcats, and throw off the opposing defense.

Junior Kedon Slovis has been the starter since he took over for JT Daniels in 2019. Certainly going from taking all the snaps to sharing duties with a freshman was an adjustment. Slovis shared his thoughts on the new dynamic after the game when asked by reporters.

"It's definitely something you get used to," Slovis said. "I think, again, it's hard to kind of stay in a rhythm and stay fresh, engaged and the defense adjusts too you know, small things. I think that's something I have to get better at."

"I want to know why, obviously," Slovis said of the change. "And not to take away from Jaxson, actually he's a great player, but I just want to know if there was something I was doing to kind of make this happen or what reasoning behind it was."

The Arizona native admitted he didn't find out Jaxson would be part of the game plan until Friday.

In contrast, Dart share his excitement over the opportunity, and emotions after throwing his first touchdown in the Coliseum.

Interim head coach Donte Williams was pleased by the efforts of both quarterbacks on Saturday night, but refrained from sharing the plan for both players moving forward.

"We have confidence in both of them. We’ll continue to do what we need to do to win the football game. That’s what we felt we needed to do to beat Arizona. So we’ll look at what we need to do to beat Arizona State."

