WATCH: USC Freshman Korey Foreman Earns First Career Sack Against Utah

The No. 1 recruit in the nation finally got his big moment under the bright lights.

The USC Trojans welcomed the Utah Utes into the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on October 9, for their second Pac-12 south contest of the 2021 season. It was beautiful night in Los Angeles, and a tremendous first half for freshman defensive lineman Korey Foreman.

Foreman, the No. 1 overall recruit in the nation for the 2021 class, has yet to make his mark this season. The Corona Centennial graduate has garnered playing time under defensive coordinator Todd Orlando, but finished the Trojans first five games sack-less.

That all changed tonight.

Foreman sacked Utah quarterback Cam Rising early in the second quarter, giving him his first career sack as a Trojan.

Heading into halftime, the defensive lineman has two total tackles and one sack against Utah's strong offense. The Trojans trail behind the Utes 21-10, at home.

