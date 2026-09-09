USC Trojans Ticket Prices Create Intrigue Before Louisiana Game

Looking to extend their 11-game home winning streak, the No. 14 USC Trojans will close out non-conference play on Saturday, Sept. 12, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum against the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns.

The Trojans are fresh off two double-digit victories over the San José State Spartans and the Fresno State Bulldogs and are 30.5-point favorites over the Ragin Cajuns, according toDraftKings Sportsbook.

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball before the game against the Fresno State Bulldogs at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’ll be the first-ever meeting between the Trojans and the Ragin Cajuns. Here’s a look at the ticket prices for Saturday night’s matchup between the Trojans and the Ragin Cajuns as USC looks to start 3-0 for the second consecutive season.

USC Trojans vs. Louisiana Ragin Cajuns Ticket Prices

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley head coach Lincoln Riley Lincoln Riley Riley enters the field before the game against the San José State Spartans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For Saturday night's non-conference clash, USC fans can get into the Coliseum for as low as $24 on VividSeats. The most expensive ticket for Saturday night is $106 on VividSeats. The Trojans drew a bigger home crowd in their Week 1 matchup against Fresno State, but it wasn’t a massive increase compared to their season opener on Aug. 29.

Will more USC fans attend a much later night game against the Ragin' Cajuns on Saturday? That remains to be seen.

Top Performers in USC Trojans Win vs. Fresno State Bulldogs

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball before the game against the Fresno State Bulldogs at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trojans are coming off a dominant 39-0 shutout win over the Fresno State Bulldogs, in which they looked impressive on both ends of the field. In just their second game under new defensive coordinator Gary Patterson, the Trojans delivered one of the best defensive performances in their five seasons under Lincoln Riley.

USC made life uncomfortable for Fresno State quarterback Jayden Mandal, pressuring him throughout the game and forcing two safeties and two turnovers in the shutout win. It was the Trojans' first shutout win since Sept. 7, 2024, when they beat the Utah State Aggies 48-0 at the Coliseum.

On offense, Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava recorded Heisman Trophy-type numbers for USC. Maiava finished with 349 yards and three touchdowns on 23-of-25 passing. Through two games this season, Maiava has an 88.9 completion percentage.

If Maiava can continue to put up these types of numbers against top-tier opponents including the No. 6 Oregon Ducks (Sept. 26), No. 19 Washington Huskies (Oct. 3), Penn State Nittany Lions (Oct. 10), No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes (Oct. 31), and No. 5 Indiana Hoosiers (Nov. 14), he will have a strong case to become ninth Trojan to win the Heisman Trophy.

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) celebrates with running back Waymond Jordan (2) after scoring on a 14-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter against the San Jose State Spartans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC freshman wide receivers Trent Mosley and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt also impressed, both recording 100-plus receiving yards. It’s Mosley, however, who has gained the most attention to start his USC career. Maiava has produced 11 receptions for 222 yards and three touchdowns.

Following the departure to the NFL of Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane, Trent Mosley and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt have the potential to become the next wide receiver duo for the Trojans. The two look to put together another strong showing on Saturday night against the Ragin Cajuns.

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (17) celebrates with tight end Mark Bowman (19) after scoring on a 9-yard touchdown pass against the San Jose State Spartans in the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trojans and Ragin Cajuns will kick off at 8 p.m. PT at the Coliseum with the game broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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