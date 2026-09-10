USC Trojans' Jide Abasiri Pulls Back Curtain on Defensive Adjustments

In Week 1, the No. 14 USC Trojans’ defense had its first shutout of the season against the Fresno State Bulldogs in a 39-0 victory. Junior defensive tackle Jide Abasiri was a key contributor in the strong performance by the unit – six pressures, three quarterback-hits, sack and pressure win-rate of 54.5 percent, per Pro Football Focus.

Now Abasiri has shifted his focus to the Trojans’ Week 2 opponent, Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns. Following practice on Sept. 9, Abasiri revealed the main defensive key for the game, how the defense looks to improve after a strong performance and how he prepares weekly.

Defensive Key Against Louisiana’s Offense

Cajuns Quarterback Lunch Winfield 2, Louisianas Ragin Cajuns take on the ULM Warhawks. Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Definitely their quarterback. He's a runner, so that's something we definitely got to look out for. The way he uses his legs, if we can take care of that, I feel like we'll be in good shape,” Abasiri said about the Ragin’ Cajuns’ offense.

In Louisiana’s 38-7 win over Lamar in Week 1, the Ragin’ Cajuns’ offense racked up a total of 474 yards. Junior quarterback Lunch Winfield completed 16-of-22 passes for 189 yards and two interceptions. He also rushed for 84 yards.

“As a D-lineman, rush lanes is a big thing. Trusting the guy next to you to, you know, do his job as well. When we get down the red zone, just containing him ‘cause that's where QBs like to run the most. So, biggest thing is just red zone defense with that and just containing the quarterback.”

How to Improve After Dominant Week 1 Outing

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive tackle Jide Abasiri (97) celebrates after an incomplete pass by Fresno State Bulldogs quarterback Jayden Mandal (7) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Wasn't too hard. I mean, there's mistakes or, like, technique mistakes. There's mistakes damn near on every play,” Abasiri said about the defense’s Week 1 film sessions. “We just got to, you know, go play by play, just readjust and, you know, improve. So, it was a lot.”

Despite recording five sacks, seven tackles for loss, a forced fumble, an interception, two safeties, while holding the Bulldogs’ offense scoreless with a total of 116 yards, it appears that Gary Patterson’s mentality has rubbed off on the team pretty quick – being their own toughest critic.

“Just consistency. That's the main thing. Just keep doing what I'm doing and doing it at a high level,” Abasiri said about what he wants to improve on.

“It was good. It was good for sure, but we definitely knew we still had things we knew we needed to improve on, especially with the upcoming weeks,” Abasiri said about the defense’s first shutout of the season.

“I think naturally I play to my talents, but keeping that high standard for myself makes me make sure that I'm never comfortable. I'm never trying to be complacent. The biggest thing for me is when I find success I get even more afraid of failure just because, you know, I don't really want to disappoint myself because I know how far I can keep going with this and I don't want to take any steps backwards.”

Building Trust With the Trojans Defense

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Preston Stone (8) is brought down by Southern California Trojans defensive tackle Jide Abasiri (97) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Ultimately just everyone doing their job at a high level, high speed. Just trusting the guy next to you to do their job. I feel like we just trust each other more overall, just as a whole defense. So the biggest thing for us is just trust.”

“I mean, just holding the team to [the] least yards as possible and, you know, trying to keep that zero, you know, a zero,” Abasiri said about how he knows the defense is doing its job.

Attitude of the Defense

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive tackle Jide Abasiri (97) celebrates after a sack as center judge referee Amanda Sauer watches against the Missouri State Bears in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I think we're still hungry. We just still got so much more to prove. We want to do it against, you know, the bigger teams obviously like that. That's going to be the main goal throughout the season – just being consistent for the later games.”

Preparation During Game Weeks

“Ultimately the big thing is just recovery. I just need to keep my body right throughout the whole week. Just making sure, you know, that I'm in good shape, ready to go. Whether it's the interior or exterior, just keeping the same routine and just making sure my body's right.”

Approach to Film Sessions

“Going into the film room, I'm usually more worried about the players I didn't make. That's just kind of how I've always been. Just been very critical about myself. So, I don't really think about the good plays I made, but the plays that I could have made.”

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