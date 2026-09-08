Louisiana Coach Michael Desormeaux Explains Challenge of USC's Defensive Line

The No. 14 USC Trojans will close out non-conference play on Saturday, Sept. 12, against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Trojans have looked dominant in both phases in their first two games of the season against the San Jose State Spartans and the Fresno State Bulldogs and look to continue that success against the Ragin' Cajuns.

In their Week 1 matchup against the Fresno State Bulldogs, the Trojans dominated from start to finish, winning 39-0 at the Coliseum. That dominance could continue when the Ragin' Cajuns come to town. DraftKings Sportsbook lists the Trojans as overwhelming 31.5-point favorites over Louisiana.

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley head coach Lincoln Riley Lincoln Riley Riley enters the field before the game against the San José State Spartans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ragin' Cajuns finished the 2025 season at 6-7 overall and kicked off this year with a 38-7 win over the Lamar Cardinals. With both programs set to face off for the first time, here’s how coach Michael Desormeaux and the Ragin' Cajuns are preparing for Saturday’s matchup against the Trojans, especially their defensive line.

What Michael Desormeaux Said

Cajuns Heads Coach Michael Desormeaux Louisianas Ragin Cajuns Football media day. August 4, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Challenge Of Facing USC Trojans Defensive Line

“With USC, and really with Coach Patterson, traditionally, you don’t know where they’re going to be. They know where they’re going to be. They’re going to try and out-execute you and out-fundamental you and out-physical you. It’s a very different challenge, a very unique challenge, and like I said, I mean these guys up front, this is about as good as it gets, from edge to edge and everything inside. That’s the difference. We know where they’re going to be for the most part, but so do they. And they’re going to try to out-execute and out-physical you,” Desormeaux said.

“And you know, that’s something that, for us, we got a bunch of guys that want to play on Sundays. We got a bunch of guys who want to get ourselves in the College Football Playoff. “This is a talented team. This team has as much talent as any we play. Like, we have to go and play well and handle those moments. And if you don’t, then it tells you you’re short of there. And you got a lot of work to do the rest of the year if you want to get there. It’s an opportunity for our guys to be able to step up, and we've got to play harder than they do. You got to play harder, and we got to want to win the game more than they do,” Desormeaux continued.

Getting Focused For USC Trojans

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I don’t think we’re going to have a hard time getting these guys focused on the things we've got to improve on because it’s a pretty damn good football team, no other way to say it. On offense, they’re explosive. They’ve got a quarterback who can throw it all over the field. I think Coach Riley; it is well documented how good of a play caller he is. That certainly hasn’t changed,” said Desormeaux

“On defense, they add Coach Patterson, who I think everyone in this game has tons of respect for, and the way he coaches a defense, and they have got some creatures on defense. I mean, this is probably the best defensive line in 11 years of being here, maybe outside of Alabama, maybe in 18. This is about as good of a defense as we’ve played in a long time. Certainly, you know we got things to fix. We better do it with some urgency because it's going to be on the line here on Saturday, and we better be ready to play,” Desormeaux continued.

USC Trojans vs. Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Kickoff Time

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball before the game against the Fresno State Bulldogs at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trojans and Ragin' Cajuns will kick off from the Coliseum on Saturday at 8 p.m. PT, with the game broadcast on the Big Ten Network. USC, which went undefeated at the Coliseum last season, will look to extend its home winning streak to 12 games ahead of starting Big Ten play on Saturday, Sept. 19, on the road against the struggling Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

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