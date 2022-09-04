What Alex Grinch said about USC's defensive performance in 66-14 win over Rice

USC had one of the worst defenses in major college football in 2021.

If Saturday's season opener was any indication, the Trojans are going to be one of the most improved defensive units in the country in 2022.

Alex Grinch's revamped defense allowed just 14 points - all in the first half - and picked off four passes in USC's 66-14 win over Rice. Three of the interceptions were returned for touchdowns.

Yes, the performance came against Rice. And yes, there were still some glaring issues that need to be addressed. But it was an encouraging start for the Trojans.

Watch Grinch's full postgame interview in the video above. Here's a sample of what he had to say after the game:

On the build-up to USC's season opener: "It got real today. You can only do so much in practice. Ultimately you have to go out there on the stage, and the stage gets bigger next week."

On the three pick-sixes: "If it becomes a habit we'll all become really excited ... we all know how rare it is."

On executing on defense, especially on third downs: "If we put something on your plate and we deem it as important ... we promise you we will not ask you to do something if we don't think it's important."

On Calen Bullock's performance: "We talk about being an effort-based defense ... I'm going to keep trumpeting that. The sky is the limit for Calen (Bullock). He is an elite dude."

(Video by Wyatt Allsup)