USC has High Hopes for WR Drake London in 2021

After losing veterans Amon Ra-St. Brown and Tyler Vaughns to the 2021 NFL Draft, London is expected to return in Keary Colbert's 'best four'.

Week two of spring ball has officially kicked off.

One key focus for USC during this time is gaining more clarity on who will fill the void of USC's seven NFL Draft opt outs. One position group that is on AllTrojans watch list is the left tackle position, especially after OL Alijah Vera-Tucker's departure.

But the wide receiver group will look slightly different next year too. USC returns with Drake London and Bru McCoy who saw the field quite a bit last season. However, they lose veterans Amon Ra-St. Brown and Tyler Vaughns.

During Tuesday's media availability wide receivers coach Keary Colbert talked with reporters over Zoom and detailed the progression of the wide receiver group ahead of the 2021 season.

"Obviously, you know, we lost a lot of production losing Amon-Ra [St. Brown] and Tyler Vaughns. [They] were players that had been here for awhile for us. Obviously, Drake [London] is back and leading the group, and we're excited about that. And we're excited about the other guys in the room that are ready for this opportunity."

"Obviously, there's a standard in the room that's very high. And I think the guys are up to the challenge and upholding the standard and raising the bar, honestly," Colbert said.

"So like I said before, it is led by Drake [London]. He's had a great two seasons, and really excited about his third year and his growth. Honestly, this is the first time he's had a true offseason and strictly football, and you can kind of tell. I feel like his body is changing. I just think that with continued reps in time; he's continuing to dominate at the position and just become a force college football."

London finished 2020 with 33 receptions, 502 yards, and three touchdowns. Since he arrived at USC, the 6'5", 210-pound star has played primarily on the inside as players ahead of him occupied the outside. But 2021 is London's year to shine and show his versatility as a wide receiver.

Colbert mentioned, "His first couple of years he played a lot on the inside because of [Michael] Pittman, Amon-Ra [St. Brown] and Tyler [Vaughns], thats just the way it worked out. With trying to get our best four on the field, [we had] him [on the] inside. Drake [London] owned it. He was head above shoulders better on the inside. But we talked about it more this season, just wanting to get him experience on the outside as well. So we can check all the boxes for a complete wide receiver. We don't want to leave any room for anybody to have anything negative to say." [Colbert]

While Colbert doesn't have a clear picture on his new 'best four' just yet, he still has plenty of talent in the room.

In addition to London and McCoy, the Trojans brought in freshman Michael Jackson III and Colorado transfer K.D. Nixon who have shown strides of excellence in spring camp thus far.

-----

You may also like:

[USC CB Olaijah Griffin Pro Day Results Revealed]

[Sam Darnold Talks Offseason Training and USC Glory Days]

-----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com